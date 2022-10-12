Mt. Adams Institute presents a unique Sense of Place event, “Bloodsucker, Eel, Asum, Ksuyas, Parasite, Lamprey: Many Names, but What Does it Mean to Us?” on Oct. 19. The presentation by Ralph Lampman will be offered in-person at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River and via livestream.
This event will include live lamprey. It will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by Sense of Place host/curator Sarah Fox.
“Pacific Lamprey is an ecologically and culturally important species whose population numbers have declined sharply since the large hydro dam construction era in the mid-20th century within the Pacific Northwest,” said a press release. “Harvest has traditionally occurred throughout the Columbia River Basin and beyond. Much like salmon species, lamprey are highly valued by local and regional indigenous people. In recent years, new restoration, investigations, and partnerships have taken shape by tribal, federal, state, and local entities.”
Lampman, from the Yakama Nation Fisheries Pacific Lamprey Project, will discuss Pacific Lamprey history, cultural importance, and their unique biology and will share examples of the new restorations and research that are being implemented by the Yakama Nation Fisheries Pacific Lamprey Project and its partners. He will also discuss future management considerations for the species and share his experiences growing up and living on the West Coast and in Japan, both of which offer unique, historic cultural connections between people and lamprey.
Lampman was born in San Francisco and moved to Tokyo, Japan, along with his mother when he was 7. After finishing high school in Japan, he returned to the U.S. to attend college in southern Oregon and northern California.
Lampman worked as a U.S. Forest Service fish biologist on the Central Oregon Coast. He then returned to school to work on a Pacific Lamprey thesis project (along the North Umpqua River / Winchester Dam). Following his thesis project, he began his current position working for the Yakama Nation Fisheries Pacific Lamprey Project (Toppenish, Wash.) and is currently in his 11th year with the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.