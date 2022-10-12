Sense of Place Season 13
Dave Herasimtschuk / U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service photo

Mt. Adams Institute presents a unique Sense of Place event, “Bloodsucker, Eel, Asum, Ksuyas, Parasite, Lamprey: Many Names, but What Does it Mean to Us?” on Oct. 19. The presentation by Ralph Lampman will be offered in-person at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River and via livestream.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at sense-of-place-13-season-pass.eventbrite.com. A livestream option is available for those unable to attend in person.