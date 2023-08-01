There are so many ways Cybercriminals try to exploit us and steal our confidential information, it’s hard to keep track of all the distinct types. But the Texas Tech University Cybersecurity Awareness Program has identified five types of scams, of which several may be unfamiliar to you.
Phishing — an email disguised as an email from a legitimate, trustworthy source. The message is meant to lure you into revealing sensitive or confidential information.
Spear Phishing — when criminals obtain information about you from websites or social networking sites and then customize a phishing scheme to you.
Spoofing — a criminal impersonates another individual or organization, with the intent to gather personal or business information.
Pharming — a malicious website that resembles a legitimate website, used to gather usernames and passwords.
And then there’s everyone’s favorite, Spam. Interestingly, the name comes from a 1970 Monty Python sketch that takes place in a café. When the breakfast menu is read aloud to a couple wanting to order, roughly 80% of the menu items were Spam. And the wife keeps telling the waiter she doesn’t like Spam. Just like unsolicited emails! Fortunately, there are clues to help you identify certain scams. You may have experienced some of these:
• Requests for your username and/or password — credible institutions and organizations will not request personal information via email.
• Time-sensitive threats (e.g., your account will be closed if you do not respond immediately).
• Spelling and grammar mistakes.
• Vague or missing information in the “from” field or email signature.
• “To” field contains multiple random email addresses or is alphabetized.
• Impersonal or awkward greetings, such as the one I just received, “Hi dear.”
• Unexpected files or downloads.
• Links that don’t refer to the sender or sender’s organization.
• Emails about accounts that you don’t have, such as eBay or PayPal.
• Emails “from” celebrities. No. Madonna or Tom Cruise is not interested in dating you!
• Asks you to reply to “opt-out” of a service.
• Plays on human emotions.
If you’re tired of scams and want to learn more so you can fight back, you can attend the SCAM JAM 2023 at the Columbia Gorge Discover Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 4.
You can join the Oregon Office of the Attorney General, AARP Oregon, the Federal Trade Commission, and other experts for a fraud prevention workshop. You will learn how to spot scams and gain prevention tips and tools to protect you against fraud.
Registration is a two-step process. (Nothing is simple anymore!) Go to events.aarp.org/ScamJamSummer, create an AARP log-in (you don’t have to be an AARP member), and then register for the event. If you have any questions, call 1-877-926-8300.
•••
BRAIN TEASE: This one I was able to solve! “What is it that goes up and goes down, but does not move?”
•••
The common brand name for this popular inexpensive “pork luncheon meat” made up of squares of pressed meat and gained popularity worldwide after its use during World War II was SPAM. Some loved it and some hated it but those who knew the correct answer were Nancy Higgins, Melissa Hayes, Donna Mollet, Rebecca Abrams, Rhonda Spies, Lana Tepfer, Kim Birge, Dave Lutgens, Vicki Thomas, Doug Nelson, Rose Schulz, Mary Pierce, Steven Woolpert and Linda Frizzell. And this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket is Diana Compton, who visited the Spam Museum and attended the International Spam Festival in Austin, Minn., where Hormel made Spam.
There have been many songs that were written for commercials and later became pop hits: “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke,” which was changed to “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing,” recorded by The New Seekers, and the Carpenters hit “We’ve Only Just Begun” which was from a Crocker Bank commercial. For this week’s “Remember When” question, the hit song “No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach’s In)” was based on the music used in what TV commercial? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with a 1966 photo of The T-Bones.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, worrying more with the more I know. Until we meet again, as my wife reminded me, “you never see the boundary until you cross it.”
•••
“Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it.” — Russell Baker
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center
(541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333). For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office
(509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
ANSWER: The temperature.
