How does one explore identity?
To Hood River local Paolo Giorgi, finding identity through art has been a fixture of his life.
He recalls from his time in college that he came up with the desire to find an identity. So began to research the ways in which art can be expressed.
This research, he said, was motived by a desire to learn “how the tool of art can help me find communication with people around me.”
Out of this research came practice using different styles and techniques, mastered by artists of generations past. Through this process of experimentation and education in the visual art format, Giorgi became enthralled by one of the most basic fundamental aspects of humanity he shares with some of the most revered artists in history: A first name.
At the Hood River Library, Giorgi has installed his first art exhibit, drawing inspiration from works of artists who shares his name — Paolo Di Dono (Uccello), Paul Cézanne, Paolo Guidotti, Paul Klee, Paolo Veronese, and Paul Gaguin.
How does the experience of one’s own or a different culture, collective experiences such as a shared pandemic, and changing relationships affect self-perception? Who is Paolo behind the mask and in front of the mirror?
Shared with Giorgi in the space are various original paintings by Sunshine, Giorgi’s friend.
Giorgi says he wishes to get feedback on his paintings. Through visual arts, he said he can express himself easier without the barrier of language. In his native Italy, Giorgi said he practiced written language, but living here in Hood River, he found that with the visual medium, “I can be more sincere, and more profound.”
The display is open through the month of June in the Hood River Library meeting room.
