Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, CGOA, is featured as the premiere cover article in a series titled “Heart of Community” by Ruralite Magazine. “Heart of Community” launched this month to shine a light and help preserve arts in rural communities. CGOA board member Lori Russell knew the story of the orchestra association’s successful pivot from live events to online performances and classes during the COVID pandemic. Ruralite reaches more than 320,000 households throughout much of the Northwest, California, Montana and Alaska, serving members of publicly owned electric utilities. The article is online at ruralite.com.
The series is also spawning a “Heart of Community” podcast, and CGOA’s Artistic Director, Mark Steighner, has been interviewed for the podcast. The podcast will be available later in the month, with links on the Ruralite website.
