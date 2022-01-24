Fundraiser set for March 17
THE DALLES — The Cascade Singers invite choristers, soloists, instrumentalists, dancers, readers, bagpipe players and all other Hibernophiles to join them as they get ready for the annual St. Patrick’s celebration at St. Peter’s Landmark in downtown The Dalles on Thursday, March 17. Rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Sundays at Zion Lutheran Church (10th and Union) and Thursdays at United Church of Christ Congregational (Fifth and Court). For further information, contact music director Garry Estep at estepgarry@gmail.com.
Cascade Singers Community Choir in The Dalles was founded in 1976 by the late Lloyd Walworth, presenting their first concert that spring. Members hail from The Dalles as well as neighboring communities in the Mid-Columbia area. The group is a non-profit organization that meets twice a week to enjoy singing and preparing for public performances. All Cascade Singers concerts are open to the public with admission by donation.
St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s celebration and the festivities are expected to be live. St. Peter’s Landmark was built in 1897, dedicated in 1898 and saved from demolition in 1971. The landmark is open to the public and available events.
Commented