Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Kathleen Roulet of Stevenson won first in the realistic/scenic category and the Viewer's Choice award with her quilt titled “November in the Vineyard.” The quilt featured both hand painted and commercial cotton.
This year’s challenge was titled “Quilting 24/7” and had to meet the following criteria: Use at least 24 different fabrics; use at least seven flying geese; use at least one traditional block; and be 20x22-inches, horizontal or vertical. The challenge is generally announced in February with an August deadline.
Debby Culver, who owns 3 Cs Fabric, 1040 E. Broadway, suite C, Goldendale, helps Debra McIntosh of Clackamas — who came to town specifically for the quilt show — with a purchase during Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild’s quilt show Oct. 8.
Kathy Anderson, a guild member from White Salmon and a quilt historian, shares the history of a hand quilted, 1940s T pattern quilt during a “bed turning” event in the Community Building at the fairgrounds.
Gini Chapman, left, and Kathy Anderson, both Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild members from Washington, led a "bed turning" demonstration in the Community Building, sharing the history of a number of historic and antique quilts Oct. 8.
Kathleen Roulet of Stevenson won first in the realistic/scenic category and the Viewer's Choice award with her quilt titled “November in the Vineyard.” The quilt featured both hand painted and commercial cotton.
Trisha Walker photo
This year’s challenge was titled “Quilting 24/7” and had to meet the following criteria: Use at least 24 different fabrics; use at least seven flying geese; use at least one traditional block; and be 20x22-inches, horizontal or vertical. The challenge is generally announced in February with an August deadline.
Trisha Walker photo
Gini Chapman, left, and Kathy Anderson, both Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild members from Washington, led a "bed turning" demonstration in the Community Building, sharing the history of a number of historic and antique quilts Oct. 8.
Trisha Walker photo
Quilts by the guilds' "Big and Bold" quilters group hang in the Summit Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell Oct. 8.
Trisha Walker photo
Columbia River Gorge Quilters' Guild donates more than 100 comfort quilts, like those above, for a number of local nonprofits each year.
Trisha Walker photo
Linda Reichenbach, Parkdale, "The Only Constant is Change," won first place in the art quilt contemporary / non-realistic category.
Trisha Walker photo
Linda Reichenbach, Parkdale, "Mermaids' Garden," was awarded Best of Show.
Trisha Walker photo
Jeanie Smith, Stevenson, "Chicken Salad From My Life," took a first in applique and was selected for an award by Community Judge Lynette Morus, Phelps Creek Vineyards general manager and co-owner.
Trisha Walker photo
Tomme Fent, Troutdale, "Moth in the Window," was awarded a judges choice award.
Trisha Walker photo
Judi B. Timmons, The Dalles, "Fall Floral," was selected for an award by Community Judge Eileen Garvin, local author and beekeeper.
Trisha Walker photo
Judi B. Timmons, The Dalles, "Sis Marie's Precious Tea Towels," was selected for an award by Community Judge Jodi Loop, manager, Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Trisha Walker photo
Ann Marie Martin, Hood River, "Treenware and Berries," won first place in the large pieced quilt category.
Trisha Walker photo
Anne Marie Martin, Hood River, "Island Chain," won first place in the wall pieced quilt category.
Trisha Walker photo
Kimberly Boldt, The Dalles, "Chirp," took both first place in mixed technique and a viewer's choice award.
Trisha Walker photo
Ginger Hartnett, White Salmon, "Aim for the Stars," was selected for an award by Community Judge Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon.
Trisha Walker photo
Vickie VanKoten, Hood River, "Lauree's Pond," was selected for an award by Community Judge Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator for The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild hosted their annual quilt show Oct. 7-8 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. It’s the second year the guild has utilize the fairground space, said Kay Skov of The Dalles, this year’s event chair, which allows them use of two buildings — Summit and Community — both of which were filled with quilt entries, some for sale.
Though hosted by the Quilters’ Guild, anyone can enter their quilts, whether just for show or for judging. Both professional and guest community judges give out awards; this year’s community judges were Eileen Garvin, author and beekeeper, Hood River; Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator for The Dalles-Wasco County Library; Jodi Loop, Hood River County Fairgrounds manager; Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon; and Lynette Morus, Phelps Creek Vineyards general manager and co-owner.
Demonstrations — such as a bed turning, which featured a bed stacked with vintage quilts and a history lesson as each layer was peeled back — and booths selling fabric and other items were also available.
Walking through the exhibits, a display of Comfort Quilts gave visitors a look into a Quilters’ Guild project that benefits local nonprofits such as Providence Hospice Transitions program, Hood River Women’s Shelter, and the United Methodist Church’s AIDS summer camp at Suttle Lake. One reason the guild charges admission to the annual show is to purchase batting for these quilts, Skov said.
“A lot of the fabric is donated, but the batting is a major cost,” she explained.
The guild gets donated fabric all the time — some of which is considered yardage, but often piles, bags and stacks of smaller pieces sewers can’t bear to toss out. Taking those smaller pieces and combining them into a beautiful quilt is a challenge some of the guild’s quilters particularly enjoy. The guild donates more than 100 of these quilts each year.
Skov said the show, while hosted by Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild, is open to everyone — and they are always looking for new members.
Meetings are quarterly at locations throughout the greater Columbia Gorge area (Goldendale to Portland) and by Zoom. There are also quilting challenges (see photo, above) and special groups available only to guild members.
Those interested in joining — or helping create Comfort Quilts (all skill levels welcome) should visit the website at gorgequiltersguild.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.