Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild hosted their annual quilt show Oct. 7-8 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. It’s the second year the guild has utilize the fairground space, said Kay Skov of The Dalles, this year’s event chair, which allows them use of two buildings — Summit and Community — both of which were filled with quilt entries, some for sale.

Kay Skov, event chair and guild member from The Dalles, explains how each quilt has a number on the back to covers up maker labels, so judging is anonymous.

Though hosted by the Quilters’ Guild, anyone can enter their quilts, whether just for show or for judging. Both professional and guest community judges give out awards; this year’s community judges were Eileen Garvin, author and beekeeper, Hood River; Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator for The Dalles-Wasco County Library; Jodi Loop, Hood River County Fairgrounds manager; Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon; and Lynette Morus, Phelps Creek Vineyards general manager and co-owner.

Kathy Anderson, a guild member from White Salmon and a quilt historian, shares the history of a hand quilted, 1940s T pattern quilt during a “bed turning” event in the Community Building at the fairgrounds. 
Debby Culver, who owns 3 Cs Fabric, 1040 E. Broadway, suite C, Goldendale, helps Debra McIntosh of Clackamas — who came to town specifically for the quilt show — with a purchase during Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild’s quilt show Oct. 8. 