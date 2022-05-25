Lyle Pioneer Days is coming back this Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29.
This year the Grand Marshals for the Lyle Pioneer Days parade are Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Sondra Clark.
The following is a rundown of the weekend’s events:
Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday is a Cowboy Grub breakfast at the Country Café for $10.95, including and Egg Cheese scramble with bacon, sausage, onion, potatoes, and toast and a drink on the side.
At 8 a.m., the Twin Bridges Museum will be offering a Biscuits and Gravy breakfast for $6 a plate. The museum will be open all day for tours.
At 10 a.m. at the Lyle Park, booths, crafts, and food will be available. The parade also starts at 10 a.m., with the grand marshal presentation at the Northwest Pavilion.
Pioneer Days activities resume at noon with family fun day events, including an egg toss, balloon toss, gunny sack races, three-legged races, fire department demonstrations, mazes, and a bouncy house. At 1:45 p.m. 18-year-olds and up can play heads or tails.
Lyle Pioneer Days will also feature various musical guests. Starting Sat. at 2:30 p.m., Rhythm Inflictors will take the stage, followed by Ray Lemley at 4 p.m., with Got Your Six Band at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s events begin at 11 a.m. with a game of community softball at the Lyle park. A no-host lunch box social will follow — bring your lunch, blanket, and enjoy a day out in the park with the neighbors. Finally, a bingo fundraiser caps the weekend events at 2 p.m. in room 3. Bring your daubers — all prizes are cash.
