Portland-based Pigs on the Wing, “the most punk rock of the Pink Floyd tributes,” will be performing Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Bingen Theater.
Pigs on the Wing’s 2022-2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic “The Dark Side of the Moon” in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release.
Concert-goers can expect a full second set of Pink Floyd classics performed with all of the intensity and dedication to the music of Pink Floyd fans have come to expect from Pigs on the Wing — along with an immersive visual experience.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the two-set show starts at 8 p.m. at The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Tickets are $35 and available online at eventbrite.com. The show is 21 and over only.
“None are bigger fans of the work of Pink Floyd than the members of Pigs on the Wing, and while the band approaches the material with the deepest respect for the legacy of the music, they also chart a course suggesting a willingness to push the musical boundaries of a traditional tribute band,” said a press release.
Tracing its roots to a one-off performance in Portland in 2006, Pigs on the Wing has steadily developed a devoted regional fanbase and a reputation for delivering a high quality, high energy take on Pink Floyd’s music, steeped in the northwest’s own musical heritage, the press release said.
All members of the band are seasoned veterans of the northwest rock scene, “and balance a decidedly un-tribute like attitude towards the music with a deep understanding of the precision and importance of Pink Floyd’s music in many fans’ lives.”
Commented