Pigs on the Wing

From left, Pigs on the Wing members Eric Welder (bass / vocals); Matt Jones (keys / vocals); Bryan Fairfield (drums); Dave Lindenbaum (guitar / vocals); Holly Brooks (vocals); Jason Baker (guitar / vocals); and Matt Sulikowski (sax).

 Contributed photo

Portland-based Pigs on the Wing, “the most punk rock of the Pink Floyd tributes,” will be performing Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Bingen Theater.

Pigs on the Wing’s 2022-2023 tour will showcase a full performance of the 1973 classic “The Dark Side of the Moon” in honor of the 50th anniversary of that album’s release.