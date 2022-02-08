“The Pineapple War: Labor Action in The Dalles" is the topic of the second program of the Original Wasco County Courthouse 2022 Regional History Forum. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Due to COVID-19 precautions programs will take place on Zoom as they did a year ago, and not at the historic 1859 Courthouse.
Access is free at OWCCZoomLink.info and those needing help getting Zoom on a computer or cell phone may leave a message at 541 296-4798. There is a limit of 100 participants. Zoom will be available at 1 p.m. and the presentation starts promptly at 1:30 p.m.
Rodger Nichols researched the incident that took place in 1949 when longshoremen at west coast ports honored a strike by their counterparts in Hawaii and refused to unload a shipload of pineapples. The union was not represented in The Dalles, so the ship headed up the Columbia and attempted to unload its cargo at the local port. Soon longshoremen descended on the town and a riot ensued.
Nichols shared this story in a recent article in The Ruralite. He has found additional photos and documentation that will be presented in Saturday’s program. No stranger to local media, Nichols brought the “History Mystery” to print media and has shared his interest in local and regional history via radio programs and Ruralite articles.
The online presentation, just like in-person programs over the past 40 plus years, are free. But donations to the Original Courthouse are gladly accepted.
Commented