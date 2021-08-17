Families in the Park Aug. 19
This week’s Families in the Park free concert, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Jackson Park, Hood River, features the blues driven band Sister Mercy. The Eyeopeners Lions Club will serve hamburgers and hot dogs beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“Lead singer April Brown is mesmerizing with her powerful, beautiful presence, full range vocals and complete joy in performance,” said a press release. “The talented Scott Garcia adds guitar and vocal textures, rounded out with Roger Espinor on drums, John Webb on bass and Debby Espinor on keys.”
FISH offers free food boxes
FISH Food Bank is offering free food boxes for kids in August. The boxes are sponsored by FISH and Columbia Gorge Food Bank. Pick-up is at Mid Valley Elementary School at 3686 Davis Drive, Odell, Tuesdays in August from 9-11 a.m.
‘Eclipsed!’ Aug. 28
A masked ball and dinner theater with audience participation in a murder mystery is “Eclipsed!” This fundraiser is for the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles, and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an open bar, and dinner and play begin at 7 p.m. Costume awards will be given for evening wear — the most glamorous, outrageous and unusual. This audience participation mystery/comedy invites you to become celebrated guests of Lord and Lady Moon at the Annual Moonlight Masquerade Charity Gala, with a diamond Tiffany necklace scheduled to be auctioned off at the event. But the necklace mysteriously disappears, and things take a decidedly sinister turn as members of the entourage turn up quite indubitably, irrevocably dead.
A limited number of tickets are available and are on sale at Klindt’s Booksellers or The Civic box office at 541-298-8533. Tickets are tax deductible.
ORE seeks volunteers at Oregon State Fair
Oregon Retired Educators is searching for volunteers to help during the Oregon State Fair Aug. 27 to Sept. 6. Volunteers will “meet and greet” visitors to the 1912 Criterion School, located at the fairgrounds. Volunteers will work in pairs; free parking and admission is available. Those interested should call Carol Greeno at 503-362-6015.
Administrative approval granted
Hattenhauer Distributing Co. has been granted approval for an additional 784 square feet of space at their convenience store at 100 Lone Pine Drive in The Dalles. The property is zoned general commercial.
