With the help of HRATS, Hood River Area Trail Stewards, a new family-friendly training area is in the works in the heart of Post Canyon’s Mountain Biking Trail System. Post Canyon is located within the 30,000 acre Tree Farm in Hood River County, and the Family Man Staging Area connects the Lower and Upper trail sections — but the Family Man Area will soon have a totally new look and a number of new trails for training.
Post Canyon, while popular in the county, has continued to develop its family-friendly training routes. The canyon’s forest life, too, is in need of healthy improvements. In response, HRATS submitted a Trail Proposal Application to the Forestry Department, who incorporated their own Forest Management Objectives including access road improvement, staging area enhancements, and forest health. HRATS has also applied for grants to help with funding for this transformation. In 2022, a timber sale was conducted to thin the forest and recently more than 180 volunteers helped with clearcutting, preparing the Staging Area for the final steps in clearing and mulching the ground before constructing the newest trails and training spaces.
Trails such as Lollipop Lane, Kindergarten, and Third Grade will offer more gradual trail difficulty, allowing children and other new bikers to learn and prepare for the larger jumps and difficult trails in Post Canyon. Other new sections, like rebuilt Klee Drops and a trail called Clickbait, will allow bikers to work their way up to the big jumps. The objective of new downhill sections is to create super-entertaining trails for children while also presenting a wider variety of difficulty levels so that kids and mountain biking schools have a more approachable, gradual learning curve.
There will also be a new pump track and flat area to use for basic training techniques and skill development.
A new bypass road around the trails will offer more parking and easier traffic passage, and they will establish a new thru route for pedestrians to enjoy the park and its trails, even if they are not looking to bike. A list of new features on the HRATS website includes a progressive dirt jump line; progressive drop line; skill building bridges, ramps, and teeter-totter; Middle School Intermediate jump line; Drop-Out Advanced drop line and jumps, and more.
Several locals have already committed to building the newly designed trails while others have chosen to adopt trails for future maintenance once construction is completed. Family Man Area is open for public access up until the mowing and mastication begins, during which the area will be closed.
Expect temporary closures during construction of the trails as well.
Check out the HRATS website to get involved with the project or learn about updates on the Family Man Rebuild. The organization is hosting a fundraiser event for the rebuild on March 16 at Ferment Brewing beginning at 6 p.m., which will include a beer competition, silent auction, and raffles.
