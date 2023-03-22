Family Man

Concept drawing of the new Beginners Loop, one of several new trails coming to the Family Man Staging Area.

 Courtesy HRATS

With the help of HRATS, Hood River Area Trail Stewards, a new family-friendly training area is in the works in the heart of Post Canyon’s Mountain Biking Trail System. Post Canyon is located within the 30,000 acre Tree Farm in Hood River County, and the Family Man Staging Area connects the Lower and Upper trail sections — but the Family Man Area will soon have a totally new look and a number of new trails for training.

Post Canyon, while popular in the county, has continued to develop its family-friendly training routes. The canyon’s forest life, too, is in need of healthy improvements. In response, HRATS submitted a Trail Proposal Application to the Forestry Department, who incorporated their own Forest Management Objectives including access road improvement, staging area enhancements, and forest health. HRATS has also applied for grants to help with funding for this transformation. In 2022, a timber sale was conducted to thin the forest and recently more than 180 volunteers helped with clearcutting, preparing the Staging Area for the final steps in clearing and mulching the ground before constructing the newest trails and training spaces.