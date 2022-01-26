A new Stake Presidency was recently sustained by members of The Dalles, Oregon Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the semiannual Stake Conference.
In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the leadership is a lay ministry, which means they give their time in a volunteer capacity while still working in their normal careers. The congregations are divided by geographic locations.
The Dalles Stake consists of congregations in Stevenson, White Salmon and Goldendale, Washington and Hood River and The Dalles in Oregon. Each congregation has a bishop for that area and the Stake President directs the church in the overall area. Two assistants called counselors are called to help in the administration of the church.
The Corey family moved to The Dalles in 1994. Jason Corey, named Stake President, is an attorney in The Dalles and the Municipal Court Judge. He served as Bishop of The Dalles congregation from 2000-2005 and again from 2018 until this change.
Brian Albiston, first counselor, and his family live in Hood River and previously served as a Bishop in Hood River. Albiston is an Engineer with Hood River Technology Corp.
Brett Call, second counselor, and his family live in Goldendale and previously served as member of The Dalles Stake High Councel. Call is an Operations Project Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The new presidency replaces President Lynn Bischoff (Goldendale) and his counselors Shane Johnson (The Dalles) and Jerry Lewis (White Salmon).
All area congregations meet at 10 a.m. every Sunday at their individual church buildings.
Commented