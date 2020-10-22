Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles, is hosting a Surplus Sale Event this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.
“You will still have a chance to purchase one-of-a-kind quilts, lap blankets, aprons and facemasks from the center's quilters, which have been very popular at our bazaar and would be great gifts for the holiday season,” said Assistant to the Executive Director Rachel Harrison. “We will also be selling surplus items from the Center that we have accumulated over the years.”
