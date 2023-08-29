Girl scouts WITH PIC.jpg

Members of the Brownies and Dasies Girl Scout troops with the stuffed animals they purchased for pediatric patients at in the Emergency Department and Same Day Surgery at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge. The Scouts used proceeds from their annual cookie sale.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — With the help of troop leaders Alena Palmer and Rachel Dodson, the Brownies and Daisies of Girl Scout Troop 10350 donated 62 stuffed animals for pediatric patients in the Emergency Department and Same Day Surgery at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, formerly known as Mid-Columbia Medical Center.

The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation was on hand to accept the toys and hang out with the Scouts.