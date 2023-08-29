THE DALLES — With the help of troop leaders Alena Palmer and Rachel Dodson, the Brownies and Daisies of Girl Scout Troop 10350 donated 62 stuffed animals for pediatric patients in the Emergency Department and Same Day Surgery at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, formerly known as Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
The Mid-Columbia Health Foundation was on hand to accept the toys and hang out with the Scouts.
The troop is made up of Daisies, which are girls in kindergarten and first grade, and Brownies, second and third graders. The troop voted to use the proceeds from their annual cookie sale fundraiser to purchase stuffed animals for kids who end up in the emergency department or same day surgery.
“We are extremely grateful for your support and belief in doing good,” said Jayme Mason, patient care executive. “It is a wonderful gift to see the joy our patients get from your donation of stuffed animals. Employees at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge use these stuffed animals as a method to help patients cope with anxiety, stress, grief, and isolation. Your donation truly impacts our employees, patients, and the community in which we serve. Thank you!”
While at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, the Scouts were treated to a question-and-answer session with Shelby Stroud and Rylee Lutter, critical care nurses at the hospital. The girls learned about nursing and patient care. Afterwards, a trip to see the puffer fish in the hospital lobby and a walk on the labyrinth. The staff had a lot of fun with the Scouts and are looking forward to more visits in the future.
For information about the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation, call 541-296-7275.
