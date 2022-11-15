WHITE SALMON — Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA), an interfaith organization composed of religious leaders from area faith communities, invites the public to attend its annual interfaith Thanksgiving service Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at White Salmon United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave., White Salmon.
Representatives from Baha’i, Buddhist, Christian, Druid, Jewish, Sufi and Unitarian Universalist faith traditions will lead the community in this celebration. There will be singing, so bring a well-fitting mask.
