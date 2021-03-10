Merry March everyone ... beginning mid-way in the month, construction on The Dalles Bridge on Highway 197 will begin with expected single lane closures with up to 20-minute delays between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Then beginning after Labor Day of 2021 it will extend to full weekend closures which will last until Memorial Day of 2022, beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. the following Monday. The completion date is scheduled for June of 2022. Emergency vehicles will be allowed access to cross during these closures. For more information visit The Dalles Bridge Project website. I guess that curtails any late night visits to fast food restaurants for a midnight snack.
There is one day left for a free day-use visit from the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. The Discovery Pass will not be required for the final free day on Friday, March 19, celebrating the State Parks’ 107th birthday.
Talk across the backyard fence is that we will be receiving another stimulus “package” of $1,400 per eligible American. This time, Congress is changing the payment to be an “Economic Impact Payment debit card,” which is understood to be an alternative to distributing the money by direct deposit or a paper check. These Visa debit cards are designed to be used to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to your personal bank account without a fee. I understand if you’re sent one, after the card arrives, it would be wise to head to the EIP card website to activate it and learn more about how to use it at bit.ly/3pYBlMa. We won’t know anything definite until Congress passes a final stimulus bill and President Biden signs it into law. A setback could be: If the timeline is passed, as planned, it could coincide with tax season, which could be a problem of its own. So educate yourselves on all the do’s and don’ts so you have no lingering trouble with the IRS.
To fight the doldrums facing many adults, a program called “Well Connected Community” is offering activities consisting of learning, sociable chat, and an assortment of classes and support groups ... all from the comfort of your home. It consists of a variety of dedicated volunteers and offers its members a menu of games, learn a language, poetry writing, visit a virtual tour, meditate, share a praise, receive support, and most importantly, to connect and engage with others every day; which is all accessible by phone or online. Well Connected is free of charge to all participants over the age of 60 just by calling in via a toll free number, at a set time each week. If you’re ready to register, please contact at 877-797-7299, or coviaconnection@covia.org.
According to the Klickitat County COVID-19 Case Counts (updated on Feb. 25), Lyle’s report is: 31 positive, 30 recovered, 0 deaths and 1 active. Let’s pray that that one person recovers quickly and we have no more positives. Stay blessed you Lyleites!
Send your Lyle news to 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@gmail.com.
