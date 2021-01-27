With facial gear and social distancing in place, the Twin Bridges Museum board met and discussed many things, one of which was to keep the present officers for another year.
The museum is always in transition with displays being assembled or dismantled, in hopes to give the visitor an interesting and enlightening experience. It was voted to keep the admission fee free, but with an attractive donation jar standing in sight at the sign in book. The small museum is busting at the seams with the donated items from pioneer families in the area and are displayed as attractively as possible. 2020 found a shortness of income with fundraisers being blocked, albeit with electricity bills still continuing to roll in. The budget was renewed and bills paid, by the generous donations of alumni as they renewed their memberships via snail mail. We have a special gem here in our community that is kept polished and bright by a few dedicated volunteers working tirelessly throughout the year. Here’s hoping that 2021 will allow the doors to be opened once again to give a grand experience to all who visit.
Regarding the next High Prairie Community Council Board Meeting: There will be no meeting this month. Should anyone in the community have an issue that they would like to bring before the board, please report it to Barbara Parrish, highprairiebarb@gmail.com. She will then contact other board members.
Do you have a child who is insatiable about learning or just having fun in doing so? Check out the website at the Washington State University: “Learning begins in wonder. Here are some ways children grades K through 12 can explore activities and enrich learning while schools are not in session,” or home schooled. You can find it here: Learning Links — 4-H and more! | King County | Washington State University. They have everything from science experiments from making slime to robots, homemade slushies to engineering, to say the very least. It is a drove of information to keep the young one’s mind active with their personal interests.
Before I close, I wish to share another personal experience. Upon shopping in The Dalles with my daughter I felt a “God whisper” (that little insistent voice in the back of your mind) that brought up the subject of being safe in public these days. And with that feeling still strong, I had a strong impulse to lock my car doors as I waited in the car during one of the stops. No sooner had my daughter went through the store entrance when I heard the handle of the back door on the driver’s side trying to open. I turned, knowing that it couldn’t be her, only to see a blur of black clothing. When I readjusted myself to turn better, they were gone. You can imagine what went through my mind as I sat there trying to calm down ... What would have been the outcome if I hadn’t locked the doors? We won’t know for sure, but I for one have learned long ago to listen to the “God whispers” and answer them accordingly. Keep safe my friends, one never knows ...
Send your Lyle news to Mildred E. Lykens: 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
