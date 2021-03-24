The president of the Lyle Community Council, Julie Larson, wishes the public to hear about and join in on the acquisition of access to the sandbar at the mouth of the Klickitat River. She wrote asking for Lyle residents to support the council’s effort backing this subject. The message she wants to pass on is: On March 9, the Lyle Council met via Zoom with at least 15 community members, including County Commissioner David Sauter, to discuss the urgent need for safe access to the Lyle sandbar and river. Lyle Council voted and approved a proclamation committing to work with all entities and interested parties to bring this about for the safety and enjoyment of our community. The signed document will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners and a request to our County Commissioners to assist in the planning, obtaining of funds and implementation this project. You can read the Proclamation on the Lyle Community Focus website or Lyle Community Council Facebook page. Please tell your neighbors about this effort, we need community support and input!”
In their proclamation: “...In Support of Developing Safe Access to the Klickitat Sandbar the main problem is from the Burling Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) restrictions partial statement of ... prohibit legal access to the Sandbar, multiple users do park haphazardly on both sides of State Route 14 and Canyon Road and cross the railroad tracks illegally, which creates significant public safety issues.”
Ending the proclamation, council president states, “The Lyle Community Council hereby proclaims on behalf of the Lyle Community that there is significant interest, support and willingness to work with all parties involved to see this project to fruition.” If you have significant concerns pertaining to this issue please contact the council with contact information found at their website, facebook.com/LyleCommunityCouncil.
Do you have a talented child actress or actor ages 9 -13 in the family? The Dalles Civic Auditorium Children’s’ Theater announces auditions for “Annie Jr.” on March 24-25 from 5-7 p.m. and March 28 from 4-6 p.m. Call Gail Farris at 360-880-6642 or Nancy Moon at 509-767-1195 to register.
A message found on Facebook found under “Lyle Washington Community,” Irma Cox posted: The Lyle Merc has new hours: Open 9 a.m.. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Now about receiving another stimulus “package” of $1,400 per eligible American. As I said before, this is all scuttlebutt, therefore check it out if you have any questions or be like me and just wait it out and see what happens. So, IF we get the package it MAY come as an “Economic Impact Payment debit card” instead of the direct deposit or a paper check and I’m sure if it is the card you will receive instructions on how to use it.
March 6 found the Celebration Center Church packed with friends and family celebrating the life of Thomas Mott. Motorcycles were in mass as they rode their Honor Mission to say farewell to one of their own. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
KPUD has hired Tegart Enterprises to be out and about replacing water meters, during which homes will be without water during each session. This operation has started and will continue into April. There is no set schedule or appointment for each address, so as they follow their route, households will be temporarily without water. If you have any pertinent questions, call 509-773-7623.
The AARP Tax-Aide program, run by the AARP Foundation, for the IRS, will help all taxpayers, free of charge ... especially if you are over 60 years. After printing the form, found at www.irs.gov volunteers will assist in preparing just the basic federal forms for personal returns which are electronically filed, free of charge. The returns will be prepared via a needed appointment in a virtual environment this year with no person to person service. Contact gorgetaxaide@gmail.com to find a volunteer that is certified in tax law or you could request help online at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Three automated phone calls ... two of which were from “Amazon” this past week, informed me that I was about to have my bank funds (as little as they are) depleted if I didn’t answer their call by pressing a number on the phone ... very quickly. I answered their call by hanging up. One main reason was because if this were true, the caller would have my credit card and bank account numbers as well as my name and definitely not an automated call. Be very careful, folks, it is very tempting to comply to the call to make sure no one has access to your personal accounts.
It seems that I jumped ahead of myself last week and wished you all HAD a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Then I find out that it was March 17, so here I go again ... in my defense I will state that date will come and go about the time next issue comes out. Oh well ... my wish is still the same ... whether it is “to have” or “had” I wish you a grand time on the old Irish Day.
Mildred E. Lykens, 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
