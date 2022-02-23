I’ve received an answer to last week’s search in identifying the object uncovered on the corner of Washington and 10th Street here in Lyle. Frankie Roth, living on that property for many years, called to let me know that the structure was used by propane dealers about in the late 1960s and ‘70s to transfer large 250-gallon tanks from the delivery truck, then pulled to people’s homes and placed where the property owner designated. When the structure was placed on the property in the late 1990s, Frankie was told that it would not be left there for long. She said over the years, after the structure had grown over with vines and weeds, that children would tear a hole in a portion of the vines and make a fort out of it. She’s glad that its discovery has perhaps jogged the memory of the person who left it there in hopes they will now remove it.
•••
Want to get rid of that “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” stuff you have hanging around? The owner of the Open Oceans building (or what us old Lyleites call the “Old Merc”) is opening his doors for residents to sell their extras with an indoor Swap Meet. He is scheduling it now for every other Saturday but will up it to every Saturday if all goes well. The tables are 2x8-feet for $10 each, starting with his Grand Opening on Feb. 26. Call for an appointment 509-281-1656. “See ya at the Swap!”
•••
The Lyle’s Columbia Grange canceled February’s meeting but will resume next March 12. The committee would love to see you there in hopes of offering your support.
•••
A six-hour nighttime closure of Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge is scheduled for Feb. 24-25. The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning 11 p.m. on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 24 through 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 as Port of Hood River crews make required repairs to the bridge.
•••
A message from WSDOT: “If you travel on SR14 near the Chamberlain Lake area in Klickitat County ... our contractor will be working to stabilize two slopes on the north side of the highway just west of the Chamberlain Lake Rest Area between the cities of Bingen and Lyle. Crews will remove debris and trees, do rock scaling and install rock dowels to secure the rock face in place…” The work is expected to last through the summer.
•••
WAGAP, the sponsoring agency of Lyle Good Food Pantry, has let them know that they will be moving to a different format for our community. They have received a grant and purchased a truck and will go mobile with the intent of serving Lyle and other specific locations. Lyle was told that WAGAP would be making an announcement and have an opportunity to community feedback and input sometime in February, and are awaiting further information.
If you are food insecure and need a little extra help right now, this would be a good time to come on by the Lyle Community Center and sign up. They will be open the usual hours of 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
•••
No one understands procrastination more than I, but this is sad: Yes, I still have Santa photos that have not been claimed. If your child was photographed and you have not picked them up yet, please call 509-365-2273 (afternoon preferable).
•••
Mildred E. Lykens writes about the community of Lyle every other week in Columbia Gorge News. To submit news items, call 509-365-2273 or email lykensme41@gmail.com.
