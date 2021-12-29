I saw on Facebook (on one of the Lyle sites) that someone looking for “the gal that has the Santa photos.” That’s me! I still have many more that have not been claimed. If your child was photographed or you know of children that were and have not picked up their photos, call 509-365-2273.
•••
Lyle Lions Club finished their Christmas Basket Food project with 72 families served in the Lyle School District area. The recipients were very grateful for their “basket” and wish to thank all those who were involved in the great community effort by recognizing not only the Dallesport Fire Department in collecting non-perishables, Mt. Adams Fruit Company for donating apples, and the Lyle School who held their annual cereal drive with additional donations from our school superintendent, but also the generous financial donations from the community to top off the extras. Many volunteers helped sort and fill boxes on distribution day. So it seems our little community came together, once again, and shared what they had with those who had less. Norman Rockwell must have thought of Lyle when he painted those heartwarming pictures.
•••
Keep that warm, fuzzy, giving feeling by starting your new year off right by sharing breakfast with your friends and neighbors at the Lyle Lions Club First Saturday Breakfast. They will hold their monthly pancake breakfast on Jan. 1, 7-10 a.m. After all, it is the first Saturday of the month and the entire year! The Dalles Bridge will be open for the holiday weekend so we hope to also see some of their friends from across the river, whom they have missed. Location is, as always Lyle Lions Community Center at the corner of Fifth and State streets (Highway 14). Cost is $7 adults, $4 ages 6-12, with children 5 and under free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order, all topped off with endless pancakes! What a way to start off 2022!
•••
There is an upcoming Public Hearing about the Disposition of School District Property you might want to sit in on. From the school secretary Deb Stenberg:
“In accordance with Washington State RCW 39.33.020, Lyle School District No. 406 will hold a public hearing regarding a proposal to dispose of surplus school district property to Klickitat County, parcel number 02133321020200 / Lot 2 BSP 2021-02; 33-2-13; 136 6th Avenue, Dallesport, WA, which is the site of the Dallesport Community Center and which will remain on the property. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 10 via Zoom. The public is invited to testify and/or submit evidence for and against the propriety and advisability of the proposed conveyance. To access the meeting online, go to www.lyleschools.org and click on the calendar in the main navigation bar. Click on Jan. 10; then click on the name of the meeting. Or call in to join the meeting: 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 863 7549 0759 / Pass code: 889973.”
•••
Send news to Mildred E. Lykens, 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@gmail.com.
