The pandemic has claimed another event. The Lyle Christmas Bazaar, held each November at the Activity Center, has had to cancel this year. There seems to be no end to this virus, and all of the threats that go with it.
But it seems the Dallesport Murdock Fire Department is going to stand pat and hold their annual Halloween Open house on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at their firehouse. I’m sure they are planning lots of fun and frolic for the kids.
The deadline for getting any newsy item for the High Prairian Newsletter was Saturday Oct. 17. Gwen wants you to share any of your photos, articles, poems, recipes, etc. but if you’re writing, aim at 400-500 words max. (If it might take more to cover the topic, call or email her to talk about it.) pgwenberry@hotmail.com. Or, call 509-281-1998
Speaking of newsletters, there are some good editors sharing many newsy items about our area. If you want to be kept in the know, sign up for the Dallesport Newsletter,(lrbriggs@gorge.net); The High Prairian, (highprairiebarb@gmail.com); What’s Happening in Lyle,(lyle98635@gmail.com) as well as this Lyle News column. The newsletter editors all do a great job with the information they receive and have unlimited space for their input. We share some of the news items and although some of our views and opinions may differ, we are all adults and realize that we can agree to disagree.
There is absolutely no reason for anyone in our community to go hungry. With all the fresh fruits, vegetables and staple food items boxed up and ready for volunteers from the Lyle Community Council to deliver to your car. I’ve been telling you about the Lyle Good Food bank at the Activity Center for a few weeks now and hope that you have taken advantage of the nutritional supplies offered. Upcoming distribution dates: Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 9 and 23. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Nov. 3 is Election Day ... Be sure to vote! It is a privilege we still have and is only alive by using it. If you are not registers yet, go to vote411.org or to check your voter registration status, and to find out what and who is on the ballot. The website is very user-friendly and is brought to you by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.
This week and the following weeks will be flooded with politics and the hopefuls that are vying for a vote from the people. My wish, for the good of the people, that if the voter does not know personally, or heard the candidate speak their platform, they will read the voter’s pamphlet. Do your beliefs coincide with the speaker’s or are they saying only what you want to hear?
It is our job to sort things out logically and find the right person for the right job, and it can be very hard if we only go by what each opponent claims about the other. Promises, or history of what their opponent is offering or has done in the past, can be altered according to the honesty of those running. Slandering and belittling can be thrown back and forth and it is like two young people fighting over a potential mate, when the person being fought over could care less who wins, and probably has no interest in either of them. Then there is the threat of votes being tampered with, as we know the loser will cry out the loudest. It seems to all boil down to there is no honesty in politics, politicians, or the counting process. I mark my ballot, and have to have faith in God that it falls in the right hands and will be recorded accurately. In my opinion, that’s all we can do. I have that naïve sentiment that we can all, one day, come together and find a middle ground where we can all get along and live our personal lives without being judged by our fellowman; after all how long has the masses cried out for Peace on Earth? Let’s concentrate on our little piece of it and work on finding Peace in the United States.
And speaking of controversy, here’s one about animal rights. Here in our little town there are ... or I should say were ... two rabbits living in harmony with their surrounding, for over a year, and doing no harm to anyone or anything, when all of sudden, out of the blue, someone decides they shouldn’t be and sets out to capture them. Their argument is that the poor things are not wild and should be caged away for their own protection. (Or is it for their own pocket book as far as breeding the animal or filling their cooking pot?) Opposition ensued and there was a short sharing of biased opinions on Facebook, over the situation, before one of those activists was caught out in the night chasing down and catching one of them. When confronted they left the area quite quickly before photos could be taken of them or their vehicle. In my opinion, that person should bring back that captured rabbit and return it to its now, most likely, lonely companion.
