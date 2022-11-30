WHITE SALMON — Volunteering takes a community to work, but one main person to lead the way.
You may have heard of Community Partners in Bingen and White Salmon, but if you haven’t, you certainly have seen their work. The group is responsible for the decorating of Dock Grade Road and the White Salmon Christmas Tree, including the decorating and tree lighting event. In addition, they provide the downtown haunted house for Halloween, planting and maintenance of the flower beds downtown, Springfest and Huckfest event assistance and the painting of the salmon stencils on the main street crosswalks in White Salmon. This does not include the numerous other activities the group has their hands in, such as the efforts for the new pool in White Salmon. The group has been working towards the betterment of their communities since 2010, and one name always comes to mind as the group’s leader: Lloyd DeKay.
DeKay and his wife, Lorrie, moved to White Salmon in 2007; Lorrie served on the Gorge Commission until just last year. It was their local business owner and friend, Pam Mornault who owned Collage of The Gorge, that pushed DeKay to get to work helping from day one. Mornault welcomed him to the community and in the same breath, asked him what he wanted to do, giving him an entire list of things that the community needed help with.
One of those on the list was serving on the board for the Arts Council, and it wasn’t long before DeKay was serving as its president. He laughed and said, “So, I’m not an artist, not even close to being an artist, and I was the Arts Council president for like four years, or something like that.” The Arts and Wine Fusion came out of this service, which was an enjoyable art walk in downtown White Salmon. DeKay also figured out how to get a permit through the state to close the Jewett Boulevard state highway for the event, so it was safe for kids to come out and play. The event grew each year it was held and DeKay worked with Celynn Vandeventer, who had a White Salmon business, to brainstorm and improve the event.
It was Vandeventer who had Dekay clean up the flower beds in front of her Postal Connections shop. This eventually led to the expansion to others along the street they noticed needed help as well. It was about the same time the City of White Salmon was trying to get businesses involved in an organization. DeKay attended a couple of these meetings and eventually, with his leadership, a group of business partners was formed. After a couple of years businesses were still not entirely on board in making it a standalone operation, so he had the idea of changing the name to be more inclusive.
“I said, ‘Well, why don’t we change it to Community Partners, so we include the larger community?”’
It was around 2010 when Community Partners formed for Bingen/White Salmon communities and DeKay was able to file for their non-profit status as a 501c3. This was a win to help with donations for the organization.
The Dec. 3 tree lighting in front of Riverview Bank in White Salmon is one of the shorter events, but it is extremely meaningful to the community, DeKay said. As many as 400 families attending in years past. Community Partners picks up the tree (donated by a generous resident of the community) sets it up, decorates it and prepares it for the big night. In addition, they will supply the ingredients for s’mores, including the roasting stick and fire pits for children to use.
The White Salmon Library Wassail will begin at 4 p.m., and from 4:30-6 p.m., outdoor fire pits will be lit for s’mores and cocoa. Santa will make a visit, and there will be music and caroling, holiday booths and downtown shops and restaurants open for business. The tree lighting begins at 5 p.m.
DeKay is very fond of the core group of volunteers that helped over the years get the organization going. But like many organizations, over time, things change. A key volunteer passed away, Bill Werst. DeKay talked about Werst and his ability to make things bigger and better. He previously worked for Special Olympics and was a talented organizer of big events. Other key volunteers included Steve Gibson, Vandeventer and later, Leila Prestia, who now have all moved out of the area.
“For many years the four of us were the core group: Me, Bill, Celynn and Steve,” said DeKay. “And eventually, we got a fifth kind of cowboy, I guess.” This was when Leila came in to help decorate the haunted house one year. These core volunteers have changed, but DeKay is thankful for key individuals today who continue to help make time for the organization.
“We have some that are not part of the board, or don’t volunteer all year, but are always ready to help,” he added. He speaks fondly of both Izak Riley with Rapid Ready Mix and Riley Materials, and Ryan Kreps with Radcomp. “They both really like to give back to the community and are very supportive,” said DeKay.
In addition, Shari Bosler has become DeKay’s main board member. She and her husband, Eric, helped with all the event, including the recent Dock Grade Road and tree decorations. Additional board members include Cleland Harr and Wendy Vaday. There is a need for additional volunteers who can rotate in, and he thinks that sometimes people worry that if they join an organization, they will have to give up a lot of time. But that’s not true, he said — even being on the board is mainly brief email exchanges that don’t take much time. People can show up for something that is important to them, such as setting up the haunted house, and maybe that is all they have time for, he said. It’s still appreciated.
The main focus of Community Partners, he said, “is helping to build a livable community. That’s what we’re trying to do, things that will help to make this a better place to live. We’re not in for a lot of money to come in. We’re not looking to create huge projects unless there’s something that is going to help the community grow and prosper and look better.”
Community Partners is involved with the new White Salmon Pool. Tax-deductible donations can be made on their website, communityPartnersBWS.org, and designated to the pool needs. DeKay is very clear that these funds for the pool will not be used for anything but pool construction.
Additional fundraising efforts are being made for Dock Grade ornaments, holiday tree lighting and beautification of the downtown area planters this Spring. To sign up for the email list, visit the website CommunityPartnersBWS.org.
DeKay, a geoscientist, retired as an international oil explorationist for Chevron Texaco, spending his final working years prior to retirement in Houston, Texas, where their kids were able to finish school. Before settling in Houston, they moved a lot, including New Orleans, Nigeria and California. It was a stint at Bonneville Dam for geology work in the ‘70s that DeKay came across the Columbia River Gorge. They came out again years later to visit his wife’s sister in Dundee, Ore. It was a cloudy day in Dundee that sent them to the Gorge for some sunshine. That sunny day at Mike’s Ice Cream in Hood River made the decision for them, and they decided this was where they wanted to retire. It took the DeKays two years to find the house they now own in White Salmon.
DeKay has been very generous with Community Partners. Chevron has a match program so when he donates $2,000, they give that amount to the nonprofit as well. His retirement from Chevron offers $500 for every 20 hours that DeKay volunteers to the nonprofit organization. By 2022, DeKay has donated over $8,000 to the Community Partners and $25,000 to the White Salmon Community Pool efforts.
