Local author Laurie Wilhite will share stories, photos, and videos from her book “Paddle to the Pacific” at the Goldendale Library, 131 W. Burgen St., Goldendale, on June 23 at 7 p.m. in the Camplan Room. Stories will include fresh bear tracks, surprise waterfalls, and how she faced wind, waves, and tides in her kayak, said a press release.
“Born and raised in the Columbia River Gorge, Wilhite spent her life rushing to appointments, teaching high school, and traveling on vacations that led her to the Pacific Ocean and beyond,” said to a press release. “Upon retirement, Wilhite decided to get to know the Columbia River in a new way — the view from her kayak.”
She began her journey just below the John Day Dam. History and memories of her childhood inspired her to begin where her life began. Wilhite’s paddle to the Pacific led her through the Columbia River Gorge and to the Pacific near Astoria.
While Wilhite completed a few of the stretches solo in her kayak, the adventure was more about spending time with family and friends, said a press release. Each of the paddles became one of 26 chapters in the book.
Live acoustic guitar music by her husband Don will accompany Columbia River photos along the journey. Signed copies of the book will be available.
The event is free and recommended for families, water people, photographers, and those who love adventure, said a press release.
Wilhite holds a Master of Education degree from Central Washington University and lives in Goldendale. Visit her book website at www.paddletothepacific.weebly.com for more information.
