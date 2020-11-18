Join Seth Tibbott, founder of Tofurky, on Nov. 18 for a Sense of Place lecture on his incredible journey to become a pioneer in the early plant-based food movement. While many may recognize the “Tofurky” brand, in this presentation, Tibbott will take us back to Tofurky’s roots in Klickitat County, including an impromptu visit to the old Husum Elementary, a skeptical White Salmon School Board, and a three-story treehouse he called home for nearly a decade.
In 1980, Tibbott founded Turtle Island Foods, now the “Tofurky Company,” on savings from his eight-year career as a teacher/naturalist.
The company’s first product was a tasty fermented Indonesian soy product called Tempeh.
With an income of only $300/month, Tibbott still needed a lot of help. He turned to the community of Klickitat County, whose generosity he credits for helping him “launch a tiny tempeh dream into a trailblazing brand of meat alternatives now sold in 27,000 stores worldwide,” according to a press release.
But while the Tofurky brand has captured the imaginations, humor, and taste-buds of audiences from Jeopardy to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tibbott will share why his “40-year overnight success story” could never have happened in a big city.
This lecture will include a special Klickitat County quiz to win a copy of Tibbott’s book, “In Search of the Wild Tofurky: How a Business Misfit Pioneered Plant-Based Foods Before They Were Cool.”
Sense of Place lectures have been moved to an online format via Zoom due to pandemic restrictions.
Admission to the lecture is free, with a suggested donation of $10. Register and learn more at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
