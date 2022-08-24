Janie Lowe

“Westcliff Glow” by Portland artist Janie Lowe.

 Image courtesy Friends of the Columbia Gorge

GOLDENDALE — Portland-area painter and art instructor Janie Lowe was recently selected as the winner of the Friends of the Columbia Gorge Award in the 2022 Pacific Northwest Plein Air in the Columbia Gorge at the Maryhill Museum of Art. Lowe’s winning oil painting (“Westcliff Glow”) — a piece capturing a summer sunset in the Gorge from a vantage near Westcliff Lodge — was one of several Gorge plein air paintings recognized by Maryhill and partner organizations.

The National Scenic Area Award went to Cathleen Rehfeld, Hood River, for Columbia Gorge Overlook at The Griffin House. Other Gorge-area artists receiving awards were Yer Vue (Corbett, third place, Overall Competition), Hills to the Heavens; and Susan Elwart Hall (Camas, honorable mention, Overall Competition), Golden Queens.