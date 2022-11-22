Helping families and children is GivingTuesday focus for WAGAP

SKAMANIA / KLICKITAT COUNTIES — GivingTuesday will be celebrated throughout the world on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It is a global generosity movement, transforming communities by unleashing the power of people and local organizations like Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).

CultureSeed

Join CultureSeed in raising funds to reduce transportation barriers for Columbia Gorge youth through a fundraising activity of your choice. Scan the QR code, or visit willyouhelpusgetthere.splashthat.com for more information.