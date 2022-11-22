Helping families and children is GivingTuesday focus for WAGAP
SKAMANIA / KLICKITAT COUNTIES — GivingTuesday will be celebrated throughout the world on Tuesday, Nov. 29. It is a global generosity movement, transforming communities by unleashing the power of people and local organizations like Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
“We are able to provide families and children in need with a foundation that helps them live healthier and happier lives through the amazing contributions of our volunteers and donors,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director for WAGAP. “Their support and funding help our team put food on the table, a roof overhead, and so much more.”
Creating safe spaces for children and adults is a key function of any Community Action Agency. Over this past year, WAGAP has been working hard to address even more issues that directly affect families, like having more licensed, affordable childcare options, creating regional partnerships to address housing concerns, and helping people and communities to advocate for what they need.
“We couldn’t do this work without the backing of our community members, businesses, service organizations, and local agencies and governments,” Naramore said. “GivingTuesday is an opportunity for us to encourage even more people to contribute to their communities and for us to say thank you because we know that our most valuable resources are our friends and neighbors.”
Naramore said a wide variety of programs can use a donor’s time, energy, and financial support throughout the year. In addition to the food bank network, shelters, and housing programs, WAGAP services include energy assistance programs, care coordination, a community youth center, help for those in domestic violence or sexual assault situations, crime victim services, and youth substance use prevention programs.
“Giving people, especially parents, the opportunity to succeed and focus on their children benefits our entire community,” Naramore said. “These programs create a brighter future for generations to come.”
WAGAP hopes to raise $100,000 in donations to support children and families between Thanksgiving and the end of February. Naramore said these donations offer the agency flexibility in responding to the needs of the community, and that end-of-year giving is a vital part of its overall financial foundation.
Donors will have local match opportunities to double their impact, and the team will share information throughout the season on social media and through letters to supporters. “Every act of kindness is important,” Naramore said. “We are grateful to be part of such a wonderful community where people help people.”
Naramore invites community members to learn more about WAGAP’s programs and volunteer opportunities in Skamania and Klickitat counties through its website, www.wagap.org, and encourages everyone to participate in GivingTuesday and share their generosity throughout the year.
CultureSeed hosts transportation fundraiser
On Dec. 8, join CultureSeed in raising funds to reduce transportation barriers for Columbia Gorge youth through a fundraising activity of your choice.
“Whether you’re participating at home, online, or in-person — we have plenty of fun ideas to engage family and friends,” said a press release. “We need your support to purchase another gently used van.”
CultureSeed’s current wheels live in White Salmon, but it also serves youth living in Stevenson, Carson, and North Bonneville.
“Wondering why we need another van?” continued the press release. “Imagine this: Last week, Skamania youth had an amazing mountain biking outing but using our existing van is always complicated. We picked the van up in White Salmon, drove to Stevenson to collect the youth, drove back to Family Man in Hood River for the biking adventure, returned to Stevenson/Carson to make the rounds dropping youth off at their houses, then got the van back to its home in White Salmon! Whew!
“We look forward to our community’s support in fundraising for a second van that will live in Stevenson to collect youth from schools, drive them to outings, and ensure they get delivered to their doorsteps — like a CultureSeed shuttle,” said the release. “It’s one of the simplest and most direct ways to solve for transportation barriers and center our time outside. Will you help us get there?”
Scan the QR code, or visit willyouhelpusgetthere.splashthat.com for more information.
Windermere Real Estate ‘Shares the Warmth’
HOOD RIVER — With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need.
As part of the annual campaign, Windermere offices throughout the Columbia River Gorge area will be collecting donations through Friday, Dec. 16 to benefit area warming shelters, the Washington Gorge Action Program, and the Youth Empowerment Shelter. The organizations are specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. In the Columbia River Gorge, donations can be dropped off on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at:
• Cascade Locks: 651 Wa Na Pa St.
• Hood River: 315 Oak St. and 501 Portway Ave. (Third floor)
• The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.
• Goldendale: 103 E. Main St.
• Bingen: 106 W. Steuben
• Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal on the Share the Warmth website.
“Our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities, and Share the Warmth is a prime example of that. We look forward to collaborating with the community each year in order to help our neighbors,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington.
“I’m always amazed by the generosity this campaign inspires and proud of the ways we come together to take care of each other.”
Commented