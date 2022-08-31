Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The History Museum of Hood River County was a lively place Aug. 24 during its ice cream social. Pictured (left to right) are Julia Tengwall, Richard Simon and Allan Tengwall with servers Gabriel Vargas and Angel Jaimes, both freshman at HRVHS.
The History Museum of Hood River County was a lively place Aug. 24 during its ice cream social. Pictured are Aimie Rivera (middle) and Erandy and Emmy Galindo, both juniors at HRVHS, play a ring toss game. Several high school volunteers assisted with the event.
The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a free ice cream social on Aug. 24 at the museum, located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive. Despite the hot evening — or maybe because of it — visitors came to enjoy ice cream cones, old fashioned games such as a ring toss and hoop roll, and a look at the new temporary exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel” (see related story, page B1). Several youth volunteers from Hood River Valley High School’s MeTCHA club came to help with the event, and One Community Health provided resource information and free COVID test kits.
The museum’s next big event is the next installment in its Hidden History series, which happens on the third Thursday of the month beginning at 7 p.m. This month, on Sept. 15, Juan Reyes will talk about the history of Radio Tierra. This is a free in-person event, though a $10 donation is appreciated. No registration is required, but proof of vaccination is required for entry. The presentation will also be available to watch live via Zoom at bit.ly/3PDTtby.
The museum will also have a booth during First Friday on Sept. 2.
