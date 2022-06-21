The Hood River County Library District will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program today, Wednesday, June 22. This year’s program can all be done online using Beanstack or by visiting a library branch.
The Summer Reading Program is for all ages from birth to adult. Read a book, listen to an audiobook, complete an activity to participate. Patrons can read or listen to anything they wish including graphic novels and magazines. Visit hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading for details and to sign-up.
•••
Join the library this summer for free events for the whole family in their beautiful Georgiana Smith Memorial Gardens.
• Wednesday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., Los Amigos de la Sierra (band; Library Gardens).
• Wednesday, July 20, 5:30 p.m., Mo Phillips (band; Library Gardens).
• Wednesday, Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Empowered Movement Aerial performance (Library Gardens).
• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5:30 p.m., Oregon Reptile Man (Reading Room).
The Library District will have more programs this summer. Check out the full calendar at www.hoodriverlibrary.org/events for program listings.
The Library District thanks sponsors Friends of the Hood River Library, Hood River Parks & Rec, Pine Street, Lake Taco, Mike’s Ice Cream, and Rosauers, said a press release.
