The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum, located at 990 SW Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson, will celebrate 100 years of the Pacific Northwest’s iconic Broughton Lumber Company flume in their new exhibition, highlighting the actual flume and the celebrities that rode it down the mountain. Hal F. Broughton made Time Magazine in the flume, Lassie rode the flume in a 1967 episode “Lassie Rides the Mountain,” and again in 1967, Charlie the Lonesome Cougar took to the mountain in a Disney film.
Broughton Lumber Company’s famous flume officially opened in May of 1923 and was a vital link in the logging industry from the mill in Willard, Wash., at the top of the mountain to the Underwood mill on the Columbia River. Broughton Lumber was a crucial industry as a major employer to the families in the Columbia River Gorge and providing top-quality lumber to the entire country.
Commented