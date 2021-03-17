Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
Taking advantage of the absence of Senator and Mrs. Nickelsen on Monday night, thieves entered their ranch residence at Frankton and stole $12 in money, jewelry, two revolvers, ammunition and a number of other articles, valued at about $100. When the Nickelsen’s returned home, they found many articles lying around, as if the thieves had planned on moving the contents of the home. The door of the house bore evidence of having been hacked with an ax, but withstood the onslaught, the thieves, who are believed to be boys, having entered by a window. — Hood River News
The problem of how old is Ann has nothing on a case that is testing the wits of Circuit Court Judge Fred W. Wilson, a crowed of attorneys and 12 weary jurymen at the court house today. A heard of cattle, the ownership of which is disputed between three different litigants, is the cause of one of the most complicated cases ever tried in Wasco County. The cattle incidentally, were sold last August to the Portland stock yards, and probably long since have been consumed. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
The one topic of conversation among residents who motored to and from Portland over the weekend was the spectacular and highly unseasonable forest fire in the area to the north of Beacon Rock in the Columbia River Gorge in Washington last Sunday night, had covered upwards of 4,500 acres of second growth and a small area of virgin timber. The fire was first noticed early last week and by Friday was believed to be under control. It had then covered about 2,000 acres. By Saturday, however, the wind had shifted from the east to the west and had gained greatly in velocity, giving the flames fresh impetus. — Hood River News
Persons receiving general assistance in Wasco county for the month of February numbered 387, according to the regular statistical report recently released by Wayne Satchwell, administrator of the local public welfare commission. The individuals served represented 125 cases with total obligations amounting to $2,039.84, it was revealed. Two hundred sixty-four dollars of this amount was placed under the heading of cash grants, $1,212.36 was requisition relief, $133 burials, $153.50 hospitalization and $276.98 other medical care. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Port of Hood River commissioners did what no other public agency in this county has in recent years Tuesday evening. They adopted a formal resolution that commits the port energies to active development of the tourist-recreation industry here to make it a basic industry for the county. The action came in an unanimous vote after Port Manger George Bartch urged the group to be “the first public body to publicly assume leadership in a direction everyone here agrees is vital for our economic future.” — Hood River News
Three local farm organizations and the home demonstration division of the Wasco County Extension Office today announced intentions to select the best cherry dessert-makers of the Mid-Columbia. Following an organizational meeting held yesterday, representatives of Mill Creek Grange, Chenowith Grange, Cherry Park Grange, North Wasco County Farm Bureau and the county extension office, announced the three-division cherry dessert contest will be held in The Dalles May 13. The contest is designed to parallel the Second Annual Cherry Festival, April 9-June 17. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Move Over St. Patrick — It was billed as the “First Annual St. Urho’s Day Parade” and it came off without a hitch at high noon on Oak Street in Hood River. It was a big day for Hood River’s Finnish community. Felix Tommillen (Felix Tomlinson?) (sic), an organizer of the parade, set the route and marchers followed it to the letter. “Mustering at Fifth and Oak, the parade route is eastbound down Oak Street to da nearest peer choint (sic).” — Hood River News
Having served with the U.S. Army at the Pentagon, NATO Headquarters and in Vietnam, Lt. Col. Wally Stauffer has returned to White Salmon and a job at Dickey Farms. But on Thursday about noon he will be back in his dress uniform to receive the Legion of Merit, the second highest award given in peacetime by the federal government. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at White Salmon City Hall, with Maj. Gen. George E. Coates, recently appointed Adjutant General for the state of Washington, flying in by helicopter to make the presentation. The award honors Stauffer for outstanding service for his career in the army from August 1960 to October 1980, when he decided to retire. In part, the citation reads: “Lt. Col. Stauffer’s performance throughout his military career recounts great credit upon himself, his family and the U.S. Army.” The former White Salmon resident attended first through sixth grade here, and moved around a lot because his father also had a career in the army. He later attended the University of Washington and was commissioned second lieutenant after attending Officer Candidate School. Stauffer saw the first of two combat tours in Vietnam from 1966-1967 as a mobile company commander. Under his leadership, his rifle company was one of two in Vietnam to receive the Presidential Unit Citation. The award was given for special recognition on the battlefield after a 10-hour battle in which the company fought its way out of an ambush by North Vietnamese Army soldiers entrenched in concrete bunkers. — White Salmon Enterprise
A queen to reign at the Wasco County Fair will be chosen during tryouts for the 1981-82 season Sunday, April 5, in the rodeo arena at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. To be eligible, a girl must be unmarried and have never been married, a resident of Wasco County for at least six months, 15 to 21 years of age. Contestants will be judged on horsemanship, neatness, personality and speaking ability. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
This year’s production of the Lions Follies is gearing up for its five-night run starting March 30. This year’s show is titled “2001: A Follies Odyssey” at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. The show will include a reprise of former show numbers and feature many performers from past shows. This is the 25th year of the Lions Follies, a fundraiser that has raised more than $150,000 for the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. — Hood River News
Citing health reasons, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Kindler retired on Monday, March 12. “I have some health issues and don’t feel I’ve been able to be as effective as I’d like to be,” said Kindler. “So I’m taking some time and getting those issues taken care of, and then I’m starting a new chapter.” Undersheriff Chris Mace, who has been with KCSO for the last two years and before that served as police chief of the Bingen Police Department, will serve as interim sheriff until the Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners can appoint a replacement. Traditionally, three nominees from the part of the person in office — in this case, the Republican party — will be presented to the commissioners to choose from. There will be a special election to fill the remainder of Kindler’s term, and another election for a full four-year term in 2002. — White Salmon Enterprise
Columbia River Gorge Commissioners and Gorge-area residents received a crash course in the content and organization of the 400-page “bible” for the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Area. Approximately 50 people attended the overview of the document known as the “Management Plan,” as the Commission prepares to review it for the first time since it was written. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented