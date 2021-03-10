Yesteryears
1921 — 100 years ago
Contracts involving expenditure of $1.5 million were let by the state highway department on Wednesday. The largest paving contract was on the Columbia River Highway from Hood River to a point beyond Mosier. When completed, this will give a continuous pavement on the Columbia River Highway from Astoria to Hog Canyon, between Mosier and The Dalles, with the exception of a small strip west of the city of Hood River, which will be taken care of by the council this year. For the 10.5 miles of paving between Hood River and Mosier, the contract was awarded to the A.D. Kern Co., and the cost is estimated at $350,915, or $33,000 per mile, the paving calling for being bitulitic (sic). — Hood River News
The Dalles-Wasco County chamber of commerce will hold “open house” Saturday evening at the temporary campaign headquarters, Second and Washington streets, in which the entire county is invited to sing, lunch and be entertained. The program will start promptly at 7:30 with a general community sing. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Proud of the new Texaco station which they are operating, at the corner of 12th and Pine streets on the Heights, Jo and Dick Roth report that business is good. This Texaco station is about the last word, up till now, in stations designed to meet the requirements of motorists and is, withal, a most attractive building in attractive grounds. Phil Galluzzo, local Texaco distributor, urges all motorists to see this station. — Hood River News
Spring officially will arrive in The Dalles this week, despite differences of calendar or weather, according to downtown merchants, who have arranged for The Dalles annual spring window opening at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Spring opening activities and special displays will be featured in all principal stores Friday and Saturday, following the window opening. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
John Noble, one of the few Americans ever to return from a Russian slave labor camp, will tell of his experiences on March 14 at the Hood River High School auditorium.
Mr. Nobel received the 1959 Freedom Book award for his book, “I Found God in Soviet Russia.” Mr. Nobel will be introduced by Wilmer Brown, regional director for the National Association of Evangelicals, the organization who sponsors his appearance. He will also speak to the Lion’s Club at their noon meeting. — Hood River News
District 21 school board adopted a teachers’ salary schedule Thursday night calling for increases which, on the basis of present staff, would add approximately $40,000 to the total cost for 1961-61. Under the schedule adopted, $4,300 is the beginning pay for a teacher with a BA degree and no experience. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Blossom Weekend has been set for March 26, and the Pine Grove Boosters have once again made plans for a flea market to be held in the Pine Grove School gym. Those desiring to rent tables to sell arts, crafts, antiques, collectibles or other articles are asked to reserve a space. — Hood River News
Fruit processor and shipper George “Bun” Stadelman said Monday that within the past 10 years, fruit export from the Northwest had hit 20 percent, and more exports are needed to meet production. “They tell us we can’t feed the world, but we can,” Stadelman told The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A tree planting program, funded by the state legislature earlier this year, has commenced in Western Klickitat County. One hundred and fifty thousand tiny Douglas Fir trees were unloaded into freezer trailers at the State Department of Natural Resources compound in Husum this week. Groups of DNR workers will soon be planting trees across multiple sites in the county. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Hood River County has been awarded a $13,920 solid waste grant to establish recycling depots in rural Hood River Valley communities. The depots should be established by June or July, said County Recycling Coordinator David Skakel. “We’re now searching for locations, and working with residents of the two communities, in Mt. Hood and Odell,” he said. The biggest benefit of the grants is likely reduction of the solid waste rate increase that is anticipated in June. — Hood River News
Three The Dalles classic car enthusiasts took the prize in their classes last weekend at the prestigious Portland Roadster Show. Don Budd, Terray Harmon and Steve Hudson — the only three The Dalles entrants, in their first showing — each took Best of Class in their particular category. — The Dalles Chronicle
No injuries or property damage were reported in the area following the Feb. 28 earthquake, which was centered in Pierce County, although residents reported feeling dizzy in response to the quake’s motions. “We had time to look at each other, and then the blinds started shaking,” said Henkle Principal Mary Alice Walker. “I got on the intercom and yelled, ‘Duck and cover.’ We talk to them about earthquakes, so everyone knew what to do.” — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented