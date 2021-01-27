More, More — There was snow in the Hood River area late Friday — not much, but enough for Tabatha Collar and some friends to build the first official snowman of the year at American Village apartments. Raising arms skyward, both Tabatha and her creation seem to appeal for more of the white stuff. But the ground around reveals little willingness for the skies to comply, and fate of the lower valley’s first snowman is seat. To create their snowman, Russel Smart, Edna Collar, Star Warnock and Tabatha scraped the thin layer of snow not only from the ground but also from cars, or any other surface that collected it. Temperatures had returned to the upper 30s and 40s this week. — Hood River News, Jan. 22, 1981