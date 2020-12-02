Yesteryears
1920 — 100 years ago
Superintendent A.M. Cannon announces that a sufficient number of students have registered for commercial subjects to justify the opening of that department in night classes. Miss Lucretia Rodell will be in charge and offers a three months’ course in typewriting, shorthand and bookkeeping. To cover cost of instruction and overhead, a tuition of $4 per pupil, payable in advance, will be collected by the superintendent at the opening. — Hood River News
The keys to the city will be turned over to 150 members of the Oregon State Hotel association who will arrive in the city on the noon train tomorrow. A reception committee made up of local business men will be at the depot to greet the visiting hotel men and welcome them to the “gateway to eastern Oregon.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Work of graveling the Columbia River highway immediately west of The Dalles has begun, Divisional Engineer J.H. Scott announced today. Course gravel is being hauled from the city rock crusher, as none of the natural rock used on the Mosier end of the highway is available. The course gravel will be rolled, and then coated with fine crushed rock. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
That the people of Oregon will vote this state dry by 1944 was the prediction made by B.N. Hicks, state superintendent of the Anti-Liquor League, before Pomona Grangers at Rockford Hall Tuesday of this week. Hicks, who delivered a convincing talk on his subject, was the leading speaker at the open meeting of the Grange. He was warmly applauded. — Hood River News
The Central Machine Welding Works, Second and Jefferson streets, will be the scene tonight of the first session of a machine tool class which has been organized in The Dalles under the national defense training program and is being conducted with the approval of the state board for vocational education. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
Duckwall Bros. completed their packing operations for the season today, Thursday, at the Odell packing plant. The packing house crew enjoyed their annual end of the season party Wednesday afternoon during coffee break, then exchanged small gifts. “We do not have packet figures averrable as of yet,” said Sales Manager Dick Duckwall. “But packets will be less than last year due to smaller sizes. Prices to both export and domestic markets are higher than last year.” — Hood River News
A “go-slow” policy has been adopted by the Wasco County Assessor C.A. (Mac) Wood in regards to the Oregon State Tax Commission’s recent directive that property of fraternal organizations be no long considered tax exempt. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1980 — 40 years ago
A successor to the Hood River County landfill will be sited at property in Hood River near Rand Road. County Commissioners voted Friday to sign the option to purchase 6.44 acres of land at the corner of Rand Road and Cascade Street, now owned by Herschel Johnson of Odell. The germinate ends a search that started in earnest more than six months ago and has been a goal for more than two years. — Hood River News
Shoplifting arrests have hit a three-year high in The Dalles and efforts of an anti-shoplifting program currently underway here may push it even higher. Sgt. Art Labrousse of the city police said as of the end of October, 56 persons had been apprehended and accused of shoplifting, or officially first or second degree theft depending on the value of merchandise taken. — The Dalles Chronicle
Procedures to permit the annexation of Foley Lakes Mobile Home Park were begun by The Dalles City Council Monday night. — The Dalles Chronicle
(1979) Port of Klickitat Manager William Hemingway advised commissioners not to accept a verbal offer from SDS Lumber Company regarding a 25-acre lot currently under lease to Dickey Farms. SDS offered about $75,000 for dryland acreage located around Marina Park and adjacent to SDS. The land also includes a lake. Hemingway advised commissioners not to accept any offer under an average range of $6,000-$13,000 per acre. Dickey Farms and another company whose identity commissioners are guarding have expressed interest in purchasing land owned by the port. — White Salmon Enterprise
2000 — 20 years ago
Pay the fine for a traffic violation or buy a Christmas toy for a child. That’s the choice offered by the Hood River City Police Department and Municipal Court for minor traffic tickets issued during the next two weeks. The holiday Toys for Ticket program is in its third year and is popular with the patrol officers who usually face only negative feedback from issuing citations. Officers will deliver the toys, along with the annual food baskets, on Dec 17. — Hood River News
Wasco County plans to resume clean-up efforts on the Hi Dollar property by seeking out partners to assist with the project. Cleanup of the property, located at 2365 E. Second St., became the county’s problem when it foreclosed on the site in 1995 due to unpaid back taxes. A salvage and scrap operation existed on the property for over 20 years. — The Dalles Chronicle
A White Salmon real estate committee meeting resulted in a recommendation to hold onto the title of the building where White Salmon’s library once sat. Committee chair Penny White Morris pointed out each member of the committee seemed to be in favor of the recommendation. “There is no reason to get rid of that building. We should hold on to it, and lease it or rent beginning Jan. 1, 2001,” Morris said. The building is located at 142 east Jewett, has been vacant since the library moved. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.