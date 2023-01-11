Grandma Jo Parade.jpg

Jo Dodson rides in The Springs at Mill Creek’s truck, representing the welcoming committee in the annual Cherry Festival Parade.

 Contributed photo

On Jan. 14, The Dalles’ Jo Dodson will officially turn 100 years old.

Jo, known by many as “Grandma Jo,” has lived in The Dalles for more than 80 of those years, during which she’s made her impact on the community hundreds of times over through her extensive history of local involvement and volunteer service.

Grandma Jo Renken Farms.jpg

“Grandma Jo” settles in for a joy ride during an event at Rankin Farms in The Dalles. 