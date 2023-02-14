Gorge local bands Antonyms and The West Goats are billed 6 p.m., Feb. 25 at The Ruins in Hood River, and are set to record a live album during the show.

New material will be featured during the show, which is set to run to 9 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.theruins.org and cost $8 in advance; $13 at the door.