Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Feb. 15 , 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Feb. 16, 8 p.m. — Jeff Minnick
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. — Richard Morrow
Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — Jay Bean
Feb. 19, 7 p.m. — Ben Blakely
Feb. 20, 7 p.m. — Al Hare
Feb. 21, 7 p.m. — Jeff Carrel
13 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Feb. 18, 6 p.m. — Jenner Fox Band; tickets online.
Feb. 19, 3 p.m. — Bluegrass Pickin’ Circle with Tony Fuentes; free.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. — Eli Howard and the Greater Good.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Feb. 16, 6 p.m.— The Builders & The Butchers w/ Kelli Schaefer. Tickets online.
Feb. 18, 6 p.m. — Scott Pemberton O Theory w/ Chris Couch. TIckets online.
Folk Music at TDAC Gallery
220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles
Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — Folk and roots musician Tony Furtado brings trio featuring Mich Kassell and Keith Brush to perform at arts gallery. Tickets online.
King Youngblood at Route 30
317 E. Second St., The Dalles
Feb. 18, 7 p.m. — The New Prohibitions with King Youngblood.
Country Night at the Bingen Theater
Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m. — A night of country music with a live DJ and dancing. Tickets online.
