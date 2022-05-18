Our Glenwood school typically has classes with small numbers of students, and, every so often, we only have one senior graduating. Such is the case this year, as James Griffin, son of Kara and Dan, finishes his senior year here at Glenwood High School.
James has big plans after graduation. He has long desired to serve his country as a member of the United States Army and will head to basic training shortly after graduation. James was honored at a special assembly on Monday, May 2 for his Army Signing Day.
We here in the Glenwood community are very proud of you, James, for choosing to serve. Thank you for your commitment to your country. We’ll count on your mom and dad to keep us posted on this new chapter in your life after graduation.
•••
There’s more great news from Glenwood High School. Sophomore Morgan Smith has been awarded a scholarship to attend the Hugh O’Brian (HOBY) Leadership Conference this summer. According to the HOBY website, “Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership of Washington has been offering leadership development programs to high school sophomores throughout the state since 1980.”
It’s definitely an honor to be chosen and Morgan will come back to school next fall with so much to share with her high school student body. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor, Morgan.
•••
The Glenwood high school and junior high school rodeo athletes were recently in Basin City, Wash., for their second rodeo of the spring. I don’t have results of that rodeo for Joslyn Arnold, Peyton Sanchey, Emma Patterson, and Blaine Arnold, but I did get results for Peyton from their first rodeo in Milton-Freewater. Despite the arena sometimes seeming more like a mud bog competition than a rodeo, Peyton had a good weekend. On Saturday, April 30, she placed sixth in the barrels and seventh in poles. On Sunday, even more muddy than the day before, she placed 15th in barrels and seventh in poles. Considering how many contestants there are in each of those events, Peyton had awesome placings. Way to go, girl! You’re off to a great start. I’ll try to share results from Basin City for all four of our rodeo athletes next week.
In other rodeo news, Levi Roggenkamp, son of Amy and Shaun Roggenkamp and grandson of Glenwood residents Oop and Dian Burgin, won the Northwest Junior Rodeo Association (NJRA) Peewee All-Around Saddle, placing in the top six for all his events. His brother Tucker made it to the finals in calf riding and goat tying. These boys travel up and down Interstate 5 on the west side of Washington to compete in the NJRA rodeos. What an amazing pair of cowboys. Congratulations, Levi and Tucker.
•••
The Associated Student Body of Glenwood High School is taking orders for beautiful flower baskets. The baskets are $30 each and will add a lot of color to your yards or patios this summer. Contact the school to place an order before the sale closes and help support our ASB now that they have reorganized and are going strong.
•••
Glenwood School District has hired Elyse Mengarelli as the new superintendent/principal for the upcoming school year. Elyse comes to us with many years of experience as a teacher, principal, and many other roles in her previous schools. Elyse has actually started working here in our school one day per week so she will be totally ready to take on the job full time in July. Welcome Elyse and family to our community and our school.
•••
The 87th annual Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo is only about six weeks away, Father’s Day weekend. Christina Kuhnhausen shares this reminder that anyone wishing to be in the rodeo parade on Sunday of rodeo weekend needs to contact her at 509-364-3326 to reserve a spot.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
