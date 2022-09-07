Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Hoodenpyl Park in the heart of Glenwood was filled with community members there to wish Clause McKenzie a happy 60th birthday and celebrate his 15-year anniversary of owning Glenwood General Store. It’s hard to pull off a surprise party out in the open in a small town, but I’d say Clause was very surprised as his brother convinced him to take a little walk to the park. It was our opportunity to let Claude know how greatly we appreciate all he does for our community and how special he is to all of us here. Claude’s sisters and brothers were there, along with his mom, Alicia, to be part of the celebration. Congratulations on two milestones, Claude, and thank you for all you do.

•••