Our Glenwood school is such a vital part of our small community, so it was heart-warming to see the great support for the levy vote last week. Thank you, Glenwood voters, for recognizing the need to support our school so the children can have programs that would not be possible without all of you.
•••
Klickwood played their final basketball games of the season on Saturday, Feb. 12 against Horizon Christian in the Glenwood gym. While both the girls’ and boys’ teams suffered tough losses, the kids played hard and never gave up. They should be proud of the way they played their games with so much spirit and determination. It was a fun-filled night, with the Glenwood peewee basketball kids playing a wild and lively game during half time between the two Klickwood games. The little first through third graders have been practicing hard for several weeks and showed off their dribbling and shooting skills, in their own style. Thank you, Taunie Wilson and all your student helpers, for making this fun event possible for the little kids.
I also want to take this opportunity to give a shout out to Coaches Adam McFall and Dion Curtis, Glenwood Athletic Director Sara McFall, second driver for practices in Klickitat Toni Troh, and our dedicated scoreboard and clock operator, Brad Gimlin. It takes a village of dedicated adults to make activities and events for our children possible, and these five go above and beyond, devoting hours of their time. Thank you for all you do for our Glenwood kids.
•••
After two postponements due to weather and COVID-19, Glenwood High School finally was able to introduce the homecoming court during halftime of the boy’s game. The princesses and princes, chosen by the Glenwood student body, were Gracie Lehrmann and Devin Gimlin, Alise Gimlin and Gavin Bensel, Isabella Bensel and Landon Sanchey, and Jayla Avila and Grant Lehrmann. As the lovely princesses entered the gym, they were followed by adorable little girls dressed up “fancy-like” as they carried the princess tiaras on pillows. Those little girls, Jentry Hoctor, Aliayah Kessinger, Anita Patterson, and Lynnaha Steinbach, took their roles very seriously and did a great job. Not a single tiara was dropped along the way.
The princes joined their princesses in front of the audience as Mrs. Hoctor and her page, Roy Fiander, walked among the court, carrying the queen and king sashes and crowns, building suspense. Finally, Queen Alise Gimlin and King Landon Sanchey were crowned to much cheering and applause. A huge thanks goes to Jaecee Hoctor for coordinating the homecoming coronation and making it so special for the court and all of us in the audience.
Later that evening, Queen Alise and King Landon presided over the homecoming dance at the rodeo dance hall. Parents of the high school students devoted many hours to decorate the dance hall and prepare delicious foods for all the homecoming guests. Snow, power outages, and COVID-19 may have caused delays, but Glenwood and Klickitat kids and their parents would not be stopped. They persevered to make a fun and memorable homecoming dance possible by funding the cost of the event and donating hours of their time.
Several other community members who also helped make the homecoming dance so special and successful by donating supplies, time, and equipment were Ed Arnold, Glenwood General store — Claude McKenzie, Regina and Jake Eldred, and Mary and Jerry Dean. Thank you, Klickwood parents and all members of the community who helped make the Glenwood High School homecoming possible, and congratulations to Queen Alise and King Landon.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented