THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a community thank you, the museum is offering free admission all day. There will be complimentary hot cocoa, cider, and cookies offered. Visitors will enjoy live holiday music throughout the day. Get 10% off all merchandise at the museum store. Live raptor programs will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.