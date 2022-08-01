The Dalles Art Center has announced an open call for submissions in all mediums for a new annual exhibit, Connect the Gorge, to run from Sept. 2 to Oct. 1.

“We wanted to get back to open juried shows, and we wanted something to bring the arts community together,” said Executive Director J. Scott Stephenson. The new exhibit will live up to its name by connecting emerging with established artists and bringing together the art communities of the Gorge.