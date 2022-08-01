The Dalles Art Center has announced an open call for submissions in all mediums for a new annual exhibit, Connect the Gorge, to run from Sept. 2 to Oct. 1.
“We wanted to get back to open juried shows, and we wanted something to bring the arts community together,” said Executive Director J. Scott Stephenson. The new exhibit will live up to its name by connecting emerging with established artists and bringing together the art communities of the Gorge.
Submissions are open to anyone living in, or originating from, the Columbia Gorge between Troutdale and Goldendale within 100 miles of the river.
Stephenson added that he hopes for a broad selection of art of all mediums, especially emerging artists, with around 50 submissions.
The show will be judged by Nancy Houfek Brown, an Oregon artist who lives in and depicts the Columbia River Gorge. Her work can be seen at Art of Oak in Hood River, and has also been exhibited at the Portland International Airport, the Verum Ultimum Gallery in Portland, and galleries in six other states. Brown has also participated in Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour.
Submissions are due by Aug. 20; up to 10 submissions per artist are accepted, with a $25 entry fee. Entry fees will be pooled for cash prizes, ranging from $100 to $250, depending on participation.
