Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities.
Sunset Series at Thunder Island Brewing
601 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks
July 27, 6 p.m. — JT Wise Trio to play bluesy, roots rock at Cascade Locks concert series. No cover charge.
Gospel Music in White Salmon
321 N. Main Ave., White Salmon
July 27, 7 p.m. — Ernie Couch & Revival, Gospel father and son duo kickin’ since 1993, to perform at United Methodist Church.
The Hazelnuts at Kickstand 1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River July 27, 7 p.m. — Acoustic guitar duo The Hazelnuts playing in Hood River coffee shop. No cover charge.
Live Music at Mosier Company
904 Second Ave., Mosier
July 28, 7 p.m. — Singer-songwriter Matt Mitchell to perform at Mosier Company.
Live Music is back at The Riverside
597 US-197, Maupin
July 28, 7 p.m. — Singer-songwriter Chris Baron plays free show.
Hood River County Fair
3020 Wyeast Road, Hood River
All performances: Tickets $10, ages 6-12 $5, five and under get in free.
July 28, 7:30 p.m. — Seven-piece band Hit Machine to perform.
July 29, 7:30 p.m. — Los Dinamicos del Norte and Banda Potrero to perform.
July 30, 8:15 p.m. — Rodney Atkins to headline county fair at the football field.
Country music at Big River Pizza
200 Beech St., Arlington
July 28, 7 p.m. — Nashville-based and Canby-raised country artist Olivia Harms to play at Big River Pizza & Grill. No cover charge.
Double Mountain Brewery summer shows
8 Fourth St., Hood River
July 29, 7 p.m. — Jacob Camara to play original country blues on a National steel guitar. No cover.
July 31, 7 p.m. — Smith/McKay All Day to perform. No cover.
The Ruins shows
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 28, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Chicken Sh*t Gamblers at The Ruins. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
July 29, 6 p.m. — Kris Deelane & The Hurt. Tickets $25 online, $25 at the door.
Aug. 3, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Ben Larsen Band w/ Mbrascatu, $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21and over past 7 p.m.
Bargeway shows
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
July 29, 7 p.m. — Nashville-based and Canby-raised country artist Olivia Harms to perform, no cover charge.
July 30, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to take the stage. No cover charge.
Arlington Car Show
July 30 — Arlington Car show featuring country artist Olivia Harms at 11 a.m.
Richard Gans at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
July 30, 7 p.m. — Folk singer-songwriter Richard Gans to play Working Hands Beer.
Le Doubblé Troubblé Wine Co.
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
July 29, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Friday by Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé wine tasting room.
Klickitat Canyon Days
Klickitat, Wash.
July 27-29 — Weekend events including Friday kids carnival, family movie night, Saturday firehall breakfast, parade, volleyball tournament, Sunday ducky derby, and more. Live music and beer garden 8 p.m. Saturday. Full list of events on Goldendale Chamber Facebook page.
All Jazz Considered Dance Party
215 Cascade Ave., Hood River
July 29, 7:30 p.m. — Columbia Center for the Arts hosting musical group All Jazz Considered for a fun night of dancing.
California-born musician performing at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
July 29, 7:30 p.m. — Singer-songwriter Tom Hacker to perform at Working Hands Beer.
Honey Jays at Ferment
403 Portway Ave., Hood River
July 31, 6 p.m. — Female duo Honey Jays playing sweet tunes at Ferment Brewing Company.
Music at White Salmon Farmer’s Market
Rheingarten Park, White Salmon
Aug. 2, 4 p.m. — Singer-songwriter Megan Alder to play upbeat swing and Americana music at farmer’s market.
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 30, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
Last Stop Saloon Live Music
209 E . Second St., The Dalles
July 31, 7 p.m. — BB Lake to play at Last Stop Saloon. No cover charge.
