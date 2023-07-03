Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at KickStand
Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries to Alana Lackner at alanal@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 115. Entries are published as space permits.
Live Music at KickStand
1235 State St., Hood River
July 5, 7 p.m. — Live music with The Honey Jays at KickStand Coffee, free show
Live Music at 64oz Taphouse
208 Oak St., Hood River
July 5, 7 p.m. — HooDoo Johnson at 64oz Taphouse, $5
Live Music at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 6, 6 p.m. — Petunia & The Vipers with Karyn Ann, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after
July 11, 6 p.m. — The RTs with Big Ron and Medium Ben, $3 before 7 p.m., $8 after; marketplace for artists and makers at upstairs venue
All Jazz Considered
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
July 6, 5 p.m. — Free jazz at Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Live Music at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
July 6, 6 p.m. — Louder Than Brad, free for all ages
July 7, 7 p.m. — A Town Called Home, $10 in advance, $12 day of
July 8, 7 p.m. — The Lowest Pair (Full Band), $15 in advance, $18 day of
Walking Man Brewing’s Summer Music Series
240 SW First St., Stevenson
July 6, 6 p.m. — Summer Music Series live music, free
Friday Music Happy Hour
10401 Cook-Underwood Road, Underwood
July 7, 4 p.m. — Willy and the Nelsons at Hawkins Cellars in Underwood, free
Live Music at Le Doubble Troubble
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
July 7, 6:30 p.m. — Classic folk rock w/ Scot Bergeron, free
Jazz Piano at Kainos’ Speakeasy
418 E. Second St., The Dalles,
July 7, 7 p.m. — Darryl Frank plays jazz piano, free
Live Music at Mt. Hood Winery
2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River
July 8, 6 p.m. — Bram Brata Steel Band, free
Live Music at Zim’s
604 E. Second St., The Dalles
July 8, 7 p.m. — Two of Da Kine, free show
Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
July 8, 7:30 p.m. — Vince Bigos, free show
Jazz by the Fireplace
102 Oak St., Hood River
July 8, 7:30 p.m. — Mosier Mike and the Jazz Guild, free
