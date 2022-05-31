White Salmon Spring Fest
Rheingarten Park
June 4 — Concert series, at:
1:30 p.m. — Big River Blues Band
5 p.m. — Bootleg Barney and The Strays
7:30 p.m. — The Rock Doctors
Summer Songs in Trout Lake
230 Jennings Road, Trout Lake
June 1 , 7 p.m. — An evening of music with Jess Clemons, Andy Dale Petty, and Jeremy James Meyer. Tickets $15 online.
Sausage Fest at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 4 — Local cidery holding spring celebration including:
11:30 a.m. — Beer Belly Fun Run
12:30 p.m. — Live music by Sunny Pache
No cover charge. Dogs and families welcome.
Live Music at Everybody’s Brewing
177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
June 6, 7 p.m. — Musical guest The Mutineers to perform two acoustic sets. Free and all ages allowed.
Britnee Kellogg at Bargeway
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
June 1, 6 p.m. — Country artist Britnee Kellogg to perform.
June 4, 7 p.m. — Blues artist Kevin Selfe playing Bargeway Pub
June 11, 6 p.m. — Gorge Rockfest featuring Maiden NW, Mission Rock Band featuring Brian Allan, and North of Noon. Tickets $10 and can be found online.
Outdoor Concert at Vineyard
6650 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood
June 5, 4 p.m. — Grateful Vineyard hosting The Mutineers at outdoor venue, weather permitting. Free concert, all ages invited.
Live music at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 3, 7:30 p.m. — Musical trio Freehugger to perform on the Heights. Family-friendly until 9 p.m., outside food welcome.
Locals Thursday at The Ruins
13 Railroad St., Hood River
June 2, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & The Woods to perform. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
UPCOMING
Jazz in The Park
Jackson Park, Hood River
June 11, 7 p.m. — CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band takes the stage at Jackson Park in Hood River and performs fan favorites. The Dalles High School Jazz Band opens. Free admission.
Celilo Falls: We Were There
221 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 11, 2 p.m. — Portland Chamber Orchestra to highlight history of Celilo Falls at Granada Theater in The Dalles. Score by renowned composer Nancy Ives and storytelling by Ed Edmo. Tickets $40 for adults, $35 for ages 65 and older, $15 for students, free admission for indigenous peoples.
Commented