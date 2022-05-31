White Salmon Spring Fest

Rheingarten Park

June 4 — Concert series, at:

1:30 p.m. — Big River Blues Band

5 p.m. — Bootleg Barney and The Strays

7:30 p.m. — The Rock Doctors

Summer Songs in Trout Lake

230 Jennings Road, Trout Lake

June 1 , 7 p.m. — An evening of music with Jess Clemons, Andy Dale Petty, and Jeremy James Meyer. Tickets $15 online.

Sausage Fest at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

June 4 — Local cidery holding spring celebration including:

11:30 a.m. — Beer Belly Fun Run

12:30 p.m. — Live music by Sunny Pache

No cover charge. Dogs and families welcome.

Live Music at Everybody’s Brewing

177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon

June 6, 7 p.m. — Musical guest The Mutineers to perform two acoustic sets. Free and all ages allowed.

Britnee Kellogg at Bargeway

1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles

June 1, 6 p.m. — Country artist Britnee Kellogg to perform.

June 4, 7 p.m. — Blues artist Kevin Selfe playing Bargeway Pub

June 11, 6 p.m. — Gorge Rockfest featuring Maiden NW, Mission Rock Band featuring Brian Allan, and North of Noon. Tickets $10 and can be found online.

Outdoor Concert at Vineyard

6650 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood

June 5, 4 p.m. — Grateful Vineyard hosting The Mutineers at outdoor venue, weather permitting. Free concert, all ages invited.

Live music at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

June 3, 7:30 p.m. — Musical trio Freehugger to perform on the Heights. Family-friendly until 9 p.m., outside food welcome.

Locals Thursday at The Ruins

13 Railroad St., Hood River

June 2, 6 p.m. — Megan Alder & The Woods to perform. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.

UPCOMING

Jazz in The Park

Jackson Park, Hood River

June 11, 7 p.m. — CGOA Jazz Collective Big Band takes the stage at Jackson Park in Hood River and performs fan favorites. The Dalles High School Jazz Band opens. Free admission.

Celilo Falls: We Were There

221 E. Second St., The Dalles

June 11, 2 p.m. — Portland Chamber Orchestra to highlight history of Celilo Falls at Granada Theater in The Dalles. Score by renowned composer Nancy Ives and storytelling by Ed Edmo. Tickets $40 for adults, $35 for ages 65 and older, $15 for students, free admission for indigenous peoples.