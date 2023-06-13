On Saturday, June 17, Big River Music Festival presents in collaboration with the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce, “East 2 West Music Fest” at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington.
“Join us for an afternoon of incredible artists from New York, California and, of course, Oregon,” said a press release. “With fun games, artisan booths and delectable local eats, there’s something for everyone. Starting at noon, enjoy blues, country, jazz and rock ‘n roll and the best our artists have to offer. Great music, good food, good times!
