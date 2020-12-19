On Dec. 4-5, the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the Virtual Holiday Edge Cleveland/Clackamas Tournament. There were 46 schools from around the state attending, with 583 entries. It is the largest tournament in the state.
Kaelen Kenna won first in Open Radio with her speech “Media Misinformation” and second place in SPAR.
Jacob Kaplan won second place in Open Informative with his speech discussing psychedelic drug therapy. Kaplan also placed second in Open Impromptu and fourth in Open Congress.
In Junior SPAR, Mason Spears won first, Lucas Elliott second, Angus Kellems third and Dylan Matthisen fifth, and made Novice Impromptu finals. Xavier Petersen took sixth.
The team’s next competition is Dec. 16, the RVC South Medford “Ugly Sweater” Congress Tournament.
