In October, White Salmon Valley Community Library looks forward to KOOBDOOGA (“A Good Book” read backwards) where the community will read and discuss “A River Lost: The Life and Death of the Columbia.”
The goal of KOOBDOOGA is to bring the community together with the reading of a good book and hosting several programs of interest related to the themes represented, said a press release.
Free copies of “A River Lost” are available to the general public as well as to artists interested in creating a work inspired by the book.
Submitted art will be displayed virtually with an online artists’ reception on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Works in all media are welcome, including acrylics, oils, pastels, photography, fiber arts, beadwork, and mixed media.
Pick up a book at the front desk at the White Salmon Valley Community Library. For artists, pick up the Call to Artists flyer and Artwork Display Agreement and Registration. Submission deadline will be at noon on Sept. 9.
There will be a series of four special events, one each Thursday evening in October from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Scheduled presentations include a visit with the authors, Blaine Harden, Peter Marbach, and Laurie Wilhite, and a book discussion. Links to all events will be on the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries website Events Calendar at www.fvrl.org.
For more information, contact Shari Bosler at 509-493-3098 or sharibosler@hotmail.com.
