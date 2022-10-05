The Columbia River Sea Serpent. Bigfoot. Ghosts said to haunt one Hood River landmark hotel.

These tales — and more — are the focus of Ira Wesley Kitmacher’s new book, “Spirits Along the Columbia River,” which he calls “a road trip from the mouth of the Columbia up the river through the Gorge toward Idaho.”

