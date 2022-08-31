Warren Heard

Warren Heard works on a piece in his studio.

 Contributed photo

The Columbia Center of the Arts in Hood River will be hosting “Not for the faint of heART,” a solo exhibition by Warren Heard, from Sept. 2 through Sept. 18, with an opening reception Sept. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Heard, a 72-year-old artist best known for his post-modern style oil works, has lived in Hood River since 2016 but was born and raised in California. Before he was even 10, he learned to paint from close family friend and English artist Gordon Ellis.