THE DALLES — The “Learning to Lead” program will continue for the second year thanks to a Career Connected Learning grant awarded to the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub from the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant will continue to allow the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, in partnership with OSU/Wasco County 4-H, to hire high school students in Hood River, Gilliam and Wasco counties to serve as Teen STEM Leaders.
Teen STEM Leaders will receive training in Career Connected Learning (CCL) activities that are infused with Social Emotional Learning (SEL). Skills learned will include inclusion, communication, teamwork, employment, interview skills, and management techniques. They will then lead and mentor younger students in engineering and computer science projects, specifically VEX Robotics and Maker Club activities.
The program goal is to expand access to STEM opportunities for youth throughout the Gorge region. During the program’s first year, 22 teen interns were hired, acting as STEM role models to more than 1,200 younger students.
“I am thrilled to have this program funded again as it allows us to expand after school and summer STEM programming in three counties. Last year’s teen STEM Leaders mentored more than 1,200 students in the region and worked more than 680 hours,” said Wasco 4-H STEM Coordinator Lu Seapy.
“For many high school students, this is their first time writing a cover letter, interviewing, and submitting electronic timesheets. It’s great to be able to teach valuable employability skills and mentor the next generation of students in the same program,” said Seapy. “I am extremely happy to be partnering with our STEM Hub again.”
One Teen STEM leader shared after his time in the program, “I liked improving my knowledge and leadership skills in this program. It’s been great seeing how STEM is taught and how instruction works at the middle school. I have a good foundation and knowledge base in STEM. I really enjoy getting kids interested in STEM and working with younger students.”
The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub is a program within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, which provides a wide array of education-related services from PreK through high school, many in close partnership with school districts and community organizations.
Families interested in learning more about the “Learning to Lead” project can contact sea-pyl@oregonstate.edu or call 541-298-4004.
