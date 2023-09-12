THE DALLES — The “Learning to Lead” program will continue for the second year thanks to a Career Connected Learning grant awarded to the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub from the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant will continue to allow the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, in partnership with OSU/Wasco County 4-H, to hire high school students in Hood River, Gilliam and Wasco counties to serve as Teen STEM Leaders.

Teen STEM Leaders will receive training in Career Connected Learning (CCL) activities that are infused with Social Emotional Learning (SEL). Skills learned will include inclusion, communication, teamwork, employment, interview skills, and management techniques. They will then lead and mentor younger students in engineering and computer science projects, specifically VEX Robotics and Maker Club activities.